Resident Evil 2 Remake Gets Ellie Mod from The Last of Us

In addition to the advantages of hardware and graphics display, the presence of a PC game always opens the door to the realization of mods that can make things happen that, at least officially, would not be possible. On this occasion, a modder was given the task of bringing Ellie from The Last of Us to the zombie nightmare of Raccoon City in Resident Evil 2 remake.

According to a report, the work that Darkness Valtier recently published was revealed, a modder who has specialized in many titles of Resident Evil and who on this occasion was responsible for putting Ellie, the protagonist of The Last of Us in the PC version of Resident Evil 2.

The mod of this enthusiast works as a skin, so it is necessary, after downloading and installing the file, to use the Elza Walker suit for Claire Redfield, so the Resident Evil 2 co-star will have the appearance in the gameplay.

Recall that Resident Evil 2 Remake is now available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Check the preview video below.