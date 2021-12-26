Relocation Rushed? 5 Time Sensitive Tips For Moving in a Hurry

Relocating for a better job, a promotion, or a change of scenery is an exciting adventure. The possibility of fresh experiences, new friends, and a better way of life is something to anticipate. But all too often, the adrenaline rush subsides, reality sinks in, and suddenly the enormity of picking up everything and moving hits you.

Moving is already a stressful endeavor, much more so when you’re moving on a strict timeline. That said, you don’t have to fight the clock to make your relocation happen. Here are five tips to help make this transition smoother and less stressful.

Send your car ahead of you

Transporting your car to its final destination is one of the trickiest aspects of moving, especially if the new place is far away or you’re moving multiple vehicles. Whether you need to start working right away or simply want to familiarize yourself with the neighborhood, it may be a bad idea to arrive ahead of your wheels. Luckily, you can look for auto transportation services such as those offered at Guardian Auto Transport (https://guardianautotransport.com/). These services are fast, easy to hire, and you can contact them last minute.

Get rid of things you don’t need

Moving is the perfect opportunity to finally discard the stuff you didn’t even know you had. When you’re in a rush, it’s even more vital that you take only the essentials with you. If you don’t have the time to sell your old things online, you can ask some friends to organize the sale for you and share the profits, or you can donate to a local charity.

Have a plan

Whether you have a week or a couple of months, having a logistical plan written down will go a long way towards reducing frustration and anxiety. Sit down, take a deep breath, and then start a list of what you need to accomplish before the big date. Write down your deadlines and then prioritize the items. Make a few copies of your list and post them in different rooms. This organization will help keep you on track, and the extra copies will come in handy when you misplace one.

Don’t delay packing

Collect some boxes, a few magic markers, enlist the help of some friends, and start packing. Some people like to organize their packages based on a theme, but it’s just not possible in a time crunch. That’s not to say you run through your home tossing your china in with your sports gear, but it’s best to spend less time thinking and more time packing. Another tip is to not rely on your memory; label each box as you tape it shut.

Hire a mover

A high-quality, reputable mover is a crucial player and strong support in your relocation. Do some research to find the most reliable company, focusing on timeliness and efficiency. Some businesses will help provide boxes or other containers you may need for your move. These professionals will also make sure that your fragile belongings receive proper packaging.

The time has arrived

If you’ve incorporated these few simple steps into your relocation, you will discover that moving in a rush wasn’t nearly as bad as you thought it would be. Good luck, and don’t watch the clock too closely.