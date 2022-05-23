Reasons Why Your Platform Needs RTG Slots Games

Real-Time Gaming (RTG) is a software provider that has been in the market for several years. It’s one of the oldest game providers known for various game selections in casinos. The provider is known for its huge selection of video slot games. RTG software provider keeps unveiling new games with up-to-date innovations that are fascinating to play on online gaming platforms. The software provider is one of the best developers of slot games. It is also known for gambling site administration systems, tournament software, etc. Having RTG Slots games integrated into your gaming platform will provide you will a wide range of slot machines that players love to play on.

RTG has all that it takes for you to start your online gaming platform. As a reliable software platform, the provider has a sophisticated system for casino gaming platforms. It includes tools to manage the business, statistics collection, movement conversation tracking, and other tools for retaining players to a gaming platform. The RTG slot games system operates smoothly on all devices with several games from different manufacturers.

Why You Should Have RTG Slots Games on Your Platform

Reliability : RTG software is resistant to failure and attacks from hackers. The program works perfectly without resulting in any form of failure. Its reliability is confirmed by its long existence in the industry, having lots of casino operators using it.

Installation : integration of RTG software to your gaming platform takes less than an hour, and all the modern programs are very easy to install. It synchronises accurately with other software from other providers.

Management : the software connection to the casino is done remotely. With this, you can manage the gaming business anywhere on your PC.

Launching peculiarities : the software of RTG slot games is compatible with all browsers. For those who love to have the full immersion effects, the provider releases games that can be downloaded and installed on your device.

Cross-platform functionality : RTG slot games are compatible with all modern platforms, including mobile devices. With this, players can play games anywhere and at any time.

Multilingual : it utilises a multilanguage version which makes it fit into all regions.

Payment mode : RTG software supports the use of popular and several payment operators that are accessible to all players from different parts of the world.

Integrating RTG into Your Casino Platform

RTG slots integration is one of the best options for casino business operators to use on their platform. This is because the software has delivered creative games and amazing opportunities for players. And this results in an increase in lifetime value for players and nice profits for business operators. RTG slots software products can be easily integrated into your casino platform to give it one-of-a-kind games.

Seamless Wallet API : the software uses iframe technology to deliver lightning-speed integration into your gaming platform. This is one of the comprehensive solutions in the market, having bargaining price, multifunctionality, and a simple management system. Seamless wallet API entails easy integration into your gaming platform within 48 hours. It has a wider selection of casino games and sports content, unique software solutions, all-in-one API iFame, monthly content, and updates. With this integration, you will be able to launch a full-featured gaming platform having the best slot games and table games providers, live casinos, and more.

Turnkey : is a software integrating product for a ready-made platform within 48 hours. With it, you can launch your platform from scratch quickly. It includes all the basic casino modules, bettings, sports games, administration, and tools for marketing that can be integrated with a single API. Integrating turnkey into your platform, you will access diverse online payment systems of more than 180 currencies globally, technical support, and affiliates and agents system modules. There are ready-to-use templates for websites, sportsbooks, and online casinos with an easy-to-use back-office in the turnkey product. It has an agent system with network growth for partners and a responsive design for seamless multi platform operation. Your platform will have customised odds for sports using the turnkey product.

Conclusion

Integrating RTG slot games will provide you with the seamless operation for your gaming platform, offering lots of gaming options and a better experience for users. As a business, you will be able to start up on a better note having all you need for the platform in a single software integration without loopholes. The RTG slot game integration will also help your gaming platform have an array of themes that centre on history and mythology that some players find more interesting. Modern themes are also available with the RTG slot games integration, and with this, no players will be left out in finding one unique game to play on your gaming platform with nice graphics and visuals.