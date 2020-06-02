Money Beats is the Top Reason for Cyber ​​Attacks

The report indicates that 86% of the infractions were for money, not for espionage purposes. Theft of credentials, “phishing”. An illegal technique to capture users’ private data). The fraud with business emails caused 67% of cyber attacks. The money took over espionage as the primary motivator for data breaches last year. According to Verizon’s annual study on cybercrime. About nine out of ten offences were financially motivated. According to the study of more than 32,000 incidents and nearly 4,000 confirmed thefts in 81 countries. In this article i’ll talk about why money beats is the Reason for Cyber ​​Attacks.

Major Reason for Cyber ​​Attacks is infractions were for money

It expected to increase cyber-attacks on companies because the pandemic of coronavirus must have large groups of people to work from home. The report indicates that 86% of the infractions were for money, not for espionage purposes. Theft of credentials, “phishing” (an illegal technique to capture private user data), and fraud with business emails caused 67% of cyber attacks.

Companies switched to web-based solutions

As more companies switched to web-based solutions, so did hackers. According to the study, violations in web and cloud applications increased to 43%, double that of the previous year. Companies like Facebook Inc and Salesforce have extended teleworking at least until the rest of the year and more companies expected to follow suit. Verizon Business Group CEO Tami Erwin said the “digital transformation” to the work-from-home model during the pandemic had presented several security threats.

Final verdict

Many companies sent employees to work from home without really thinking about security features,” said Erwin. “I think employees who work from home are probably more vulnerable to attack.

Erwin said that companies could protect themselves from cyber attacks by keeping employees informed of "phishing" and other fraudulent tactics to access sensitive information.

