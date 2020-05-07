Can You Win Real Money from Fre Online Bonuses?

Let’s face it. We all love freebies, whether it’s an Amazon shopping voucher or a free cup of coffee at Starbuck. Sometimes we accept these freebies even when they add almost no value to our lives.

In the online casino space, freebies come in the form of bonuses you can use to play slots and table games. You could get ten free spins to try a new slot machine. Or you could receive $50 to play games of your choice.

Do these offers hold any monetary value? Can you win real money from an online casino bonus? Find out below.

No Deposit Bonuses

You receive a no deposit bonus when you create an account at some casinos. The bonus could be free spins or betting credits. Usually, you must claim your no deposit offer a few hours after you register an account. You don’t have to deposit money, though.

In the best online casinos, no deposit bonuses are worth real money. A free spin could be worth 10-50 cents. That means although it’s not a significant amount, it’s still money you can use to bet.

In case you win cash while using up a no deposit bonus, two things could happen. A casino could let you withdraw the money instantly. Or it could ask you to spend real money on its games before you cash out your winnings. Either way, you get a bonus without depositing money.

Jerkyslots offers a wide range of no deposit codes. But as mentioned, compare the bonuses by reading their terms and conditions. That way, you pick the one that offers the most value to you.

First Deposit Bonuses

First deposit bonuses have become ubiquitous. It’s impossible to find a self-respecting casino without a first deposit offer. But that’s a good thing. It means there are plenty of bonuses to compare before you pick the right one.

The most common first deposit bonus is an offer to match your deposit 100%. Let’s say you top up $200. A casino could match it so that you get an extra $200 as a bonus. Some operators have much more generous offers—say a 400% bonus for a maximum of $1000.

Value-wise, most first deposit bonuses can help you win real money. Casinos often have terms of how you should use their offers. For example:

You can’t bet more than $5 per spin on slots

You can’t use your bonus on some games

You must use your offer within 30 days

The bonus has wagering requirements

Similar to no deposit bonuses, the secret in first deposit bonuses is to find the offer with the most favorable terms and conditions. Check out Zamsino for a list of the best online casino bonuses. It’s a mix of no deposit and deposit offers, all of which are available to US citizens.

Reload Bonuses

In some casinos, it’s not just new casinos who get bonuses. Regular customers also get honored with offers every time they fund their accounts. The rewards might not be as generous as to welcome packages.

However, it’s betting credits you can use to win real money. And for that reason, even a 50% offer might be worth claiming. What’s more, these rewards occur frequently. They could be given daily or weekly.

But similar to all other bonuses, you have to care about the value you get. If you receive a $20 reward with 50x wagering requirements, will it be worth it? Let’s break it down to find out.

Fifty times wagering requirements mean you must spend $1000 ($20 x 50) before you can withdraw your bonus wins. In contrast, you could receive the same bonus with 30x wagering requirements. In this case, the latter bonus gives you better value

Loyalty Programs

Loyalty programs are increasingly becoming popular these days. In some cases, casinos have replaced all their regular bonuses with irresistible loyalty offers. For example, they could give out wager-free cashback offers.

That means you get a percentage of your losses back to your account. It could be a small percentage—say 10% of your monthly losses. But given a cashback is money you can withdraw instantly; it’s best than most bonuses.

That said, VIP players receive the best treatment. At an average online casino, joining a VIP loyalty program comes with these offers:

A personal account manager

Higher deposit limits

Super-fast withdrawals

Tailored bonuses

Weekly free games

Tournaments with huge cash prizes

Getaway tickets

Of course, qualifying for VIP loyalty bonuses costs money. If it’s a point-based system, you must accrue a specific number of points. In many cases, the VIP program is divided into levels. That means you have to keep spending like a high roller before you can attain prestige VIP status.

Extra Rewards

Some casinos have a range of unique bonuses you might not find elsewhere. For example, there could be a daily competition where you win bonuses or now wager cash prizes. Others shower you with free spins on your birthday.

Another casino could award you cash when you refer new customers. Usually, you get paid a percentage of the money people you refer spends at the casino. Learn tips on becoming a casino affiliate if you have a passion for marketing. It’s a highly profitable job if done right and could be the extra side hustle you need to gain financial freedom.

Still, some casinos have bonuses tied to specific games. Let’s say you play live blackjack and defeat the dealer four games consecutively. You could win a $50 bonus with zero wagering requirements.

The Takeaway

Online casino bonuses can help you win real money. However, that doesn’t mean all bonuses are the same. Again, casinos differ in quality. One operator could have a seemingly great bonus. But it takes forever to process winnings.

As a result, treat bonuses as if they are not free money. Read their terms and conditions, compare them, and even consult your friends. After all, most bonuses require you to spend money before you cash out your winnings. And you want to pick a bonus with the most favorable terms.