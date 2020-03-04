PUBG Mobile Season 12: New Updates and Modes are Coming This Month!

PUBG mobile season 11 has closed, and fans are very curious to for the next version, it is battle royale game, and many rumours are all around the internet. Let’s talk about the upcoming PUBG Mobile season 12.

the 12th season of PUBG mobile will be a highly exciting season. So after the success of ongoing 11th season, the expectation of upcoming 12 seasons is very high, and fans are looking for the team. It is a few days away, and soon we will get twelve PUBG mobile show soon.

Changes in PUBG Mobile season 12

In the previous version, there was new arcade modes and introduced new skins. For the 12th season of PUBG mobile, there are some new skins, events and Death Replays and will come with the latest 0.17.0 update.

The important issue of the game is that there will be a new system and update that will weed the cheaters who use crooked ways to gain an advantage.

The latest update will come with some amazing changes in the Erangle map along with the weapons and vehicles, so let’s see which modern weapons are used. The amazing thing is that players will use UAZ and Dacia in Erangle after the release of season 12.

New Weapons in PUBG Mobile Season 12

According to speculations, season 1 will come with new and interesting weapons. One of the most important is the Double Barrel Pump Action Shotgun.

Besides other highly powerful weapons are also included which support scopes up to 6x and players will get from the AirPods. Many tactical markers are available by which players able to use 8 different markers form a better strategy.

the new update of PUBG mobile Royal Pass has been revealed. According to latest updates, players will get a QBZ assault rifle’s skin after buying the pass. at this point the final reward will be Robotic skin and new helmet skins.

New Mode Name of PUBG Mobile Season 12

in season 12 new mode name is also called as extreme cold. This is for all the animals who will attack you if you are not careful.

Players will kill the animals with food and find a source of heat and light to stay alive. This new model is designed for the players who will face a cold wave.

the most important question is that when the PUBG mobile season 12 will release. So the good news is that wait has over, Yes! PUBG Mobile Season 12 will release on 6th March 2020.