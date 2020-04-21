Product Videography: Effective Ways to Film and Edit Marketing Videos

Product videography is one of the best ways to attract an audience and convince them to purchase a product. However, many people have a hard time producing videos because they’re unsure of what to do.

When you start making marketing videos, you’ll want them to look professional. They should effectively get your message across to the viewer, which can be used with a presenter and several visual techniques. As you practice making videos, you’ll start making meaningful content that earns you more customers.

Keep on reading to learn about several effective ways to film and edit marketing videos!

Create a Storyboard or Script

One of the first and most important things you’ll need to do when it comes to product videography is to create a storyboard or script. In most cases, it’s best to make both so that you can stay as organized as possible.

A storyboard is a graphic organizer of what you plan on filming. For example, a company that’s filming a car commercial would show different scenes of the vehicle in their storyboard. Storyboards are effective if you’re trying to build a narrative in your marketing videos instead of straightforward advertisements.

A script is more direct in that it outlines what actors in the video are going to say. If you have someone that will be speaking, a script will ensure that they say the right things. These are often easier to make than a storyboard, but they don’t do anything other than tell the actors what they’re supposed to say.

Prepare the Presenters

Most marketing videos have presenters that explain a product or service to the viewer. These presenters must be well-versed in what they’re going to speak about. They should also know what you expect from them so that they can adjust accordingly.

When you have an idea of what you want the finished product to be like, you’ll make the preparation process simpler because you’ll have minimal mistakes.

If you have a presenter that already knows a lot about the subject, you may not have to make them memorize the script. In some cases, it would be best to have them present it in their style because they may make more mistakes if they have to know a script.

B-roll footage is something that many videographers overlook, especially those that are new to the scene. This is footage that’s used to help get your point across in a video.

For example, let’s say you’re making a video about a product. You may have a presenter that’s talking about what it does. While the presenter is talking, you can transition to footage of people using the product. This is called B-roll footage, and it’s crucial when you want to convince consumers to buy from you.

Most videographers will use a variety of video shooting techniques to make the transitions look natural. You don’t want to cram your marketing video with B-roll footage, but you should insert it whenever you’re talking about something specific about the product or service.

Use the Rule of Thirds

One of the main video shooting techniques people use is the “Rule of Thirds.” This is a technique that involves lining your shot up in a way that looks appealing to viewers and puts their attention to something.

The best way to understand the Rule of Thirds is to imagine your shot being divided by 9 equal boxes. 2 horizontal and 2 vertical lines are what separates the boxes.

When you’re filming someone talking, you’ll line their face up with the top horizontal line. Each point in which the lines intersect is known as an “anchor point.” These can be used if you want to change up the way your shot looks.

If you take advantage of the anchor points, you must ensure that your background is appealing because there will be a space without a subject.

Depending on the camera you have, you may have an option to enable the Rule of Thirds overlay in your viewfinder. Over time, you’ll have a better understanding of how to use the Rule of Thirds in your videos, letting you make more effective marketing videos.

Use Effective Editing Software

Filming and editing aren’t as difficult as many people think, but the process can be complicated is you don’t have effective editing software. You cannot make high-quality, professional videos with something like Windows Movie Maker. Instead, you’ll need to invest in premium software that lets you make the most of your content.

Most modern editing programs come with a variety of features that let you add anything you’d like to your videos. Even if your footage is nothing more than a screen recording, you can edit it to look smooth and commercial-worthy.

Understanding how to record screen on Mac with audio is simple because the process is similar to that of a Windows computer. With your screen recording, you can insert it into an editing program and use it as B-roll footage or whatever you’d like.

Start Upgrading Your Product Videography Skills Today

Product videography is all about convincing consumers to invest in a product. Providing that you follow the tips in this article, you should be able to come up with convincing content that appeals to your target audience. Eventually, you’ll be able to pump out content without having to stress over what to do.

Before you start producing a video, come up with a storyboard or script. From there, you can plan the rest of the video and everything will fall into place.

