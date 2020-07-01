Sony will pay you a significant amount of $50,000 if you discover a bug in Play station 4

As we all know, Sony is one of the essential electronics products for the purchaser and specialized marketplace. This famous Company has publicized its personal program of a bug bounty for the PlayStation Network and PlayStation 4 (PS4). Sony also set atop value up for snatches for fair hackers who discover decisive vulnerabilities in PS4; the price value is $50,000 (about 38 lakh Indian rupees). Sony has joined leading safety platform HackerOne to assist run this bug bounty agenda.

Let’s see what statements have come from the Company.

In a statement of this week, Sony said “We are inviting the security research community, gamers, and anyone else to test the security of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Network,”

The bug bounty program has plunder for a variety of matters, together with crucial issues on PS4. Significant vulnerabilities for PS4 have bounties opening at $50,000 even as $3,000 for PlayStation Network.

The Company will award a bounty to the first hacker who gives information a formerly unreported vulnerability. The Company stated, “To date, we have been running our bug bounty program privately with some researchers.”

What does the senior director say?

Geoff Norton, a Senior Director Software Engineer of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), said, “I am happy to announce that we have started a public PlayStation Bug Bounty program because our products’ security is a fundamental part of creating amazing experiences for our community.” Ethical hackers have wrecked all the records by grossing $100 million in bug bounties on the foremost security stage known as HackerOne, an 85.6% augmentation (year over year) in whole bounty expenses with 17.5% raise since Covid-19 was affirmed a deadly disease.

The international society of hackers has exposed 170,000 vulnerabilities in almost 2,000 consumer agendas, varying how organizations execute safety. In April month, $5.9 million were salaried to ethical hackers for tackling the rising security desires of gradually more consistent people.