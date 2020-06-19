Factors to consider when planning a kitchen remodeling project

You must have a clear idea about how you want to use your kitchen before taking up any remodeling project because the design and layout will depend on the use. You may like to use the kitchen space for dining, which entails a specific kitchen design layout to support work efficiency and comfort while accommodating family, friends, and all appliances. The layout will change completely if you want to create an open kitchen that makes it the central place of the home but used for cooking only and the food served elsewhere. If the floor plan is clumsy or the cabinets outdated, these too can be reasons for remodeling the kitchen.

Before thinking about stunning kitchen remodels, you must take a hard look at how you are using the kitchen presently and what you want to accomplish by remodeling it because kitchen renovation is a major undertaking.

Once you are clear about your kitchen renovation or remodeling goals, start planning your remodel by considering the following factors.

Size matters most

The kitchen size dictates the layout and the kind of remodeling possible, which means that every inch of space is particularly important. If you want to have an island, there must be enough space for it. Similarly, whether you can install a prep sink or create some extra storage space will depend on the available space. Consider how much space you can add to your kitchen layout, and will it help if you knock off a wall or make extensions otherwise. Consider all the aspects of size during planning.

Examine the existing layout

Take a critical view of the existing kitchen layout instead of accepting it as sacrosanct. In most cases, doors and windows are in the wrong places either on the wrong wall or completely in the wrong place. If it is not possible to relocate doors and windows, there is always the scope of improving the layout that can enhance kitchen efficiency through a comfortable work environment. For more counter space and efficiency, you can add a peninsula to an L-shaped kitchen and create a horse-show layout. But you must first learn about different kitchen layouts.

Consider the infrastructure

While planning to remodel your kitchen, consider how much the existing infrastructure of plumbing and electrical can support your remodeling plans, which might include new equipment, appliances, and lights. If the house is old, during kitchen remodeling, you might have to deal with sagging floors or crooked walls that need to be addressed to support your remodeling ideas. Besides understanding your needs, you must also be aware of the variables that could influence your remodeling budget. Ignoring these aspects can create complications when implementing the remodeling plan and strain your pockets with additional expenses.

The type of kitchen you want

Your lifestyle impacts the choice of kitchen, and you must consider the type of cook you are and how you want to entertain that holds the key in deciding the essential features for your new kitchen. The simplest way to decide about the type of kitchen is to focus on what you like and dislike but staying flexible so that the design can evolve by considering the variables.