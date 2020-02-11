Phantasy Star Online 2: let’s talk about all the latest features of the game!

Finally, online action RPG game Phantasy Star Online 2 will be making its ways into the west and fans are excited to get this game. So here we collected all the latest updates regarding the game and about its release date. Let’s talk about all the details of the Phantasy Star Online 2.

Updates of Phantasy Star Online 2

This game is a series of Phantasy star series and sega published as the successor to 2000’s Phantasy Star Online. It is pretty popular and debuts back in 2012 In Japan. The game reported to have over 2.5 million users in 2013 and September 2015, the number grew to over 4.5 million.

Phantasy Star Online 2 goy 33 out of 40 from Famitsu and won 2012’s Rookie of the year WebMoney Award. The game was well-received, and its popularity enabled to be adapted in other media works like an anime adaptation that first aired back in 2016 on TBS.

The second series titles Phantasy Star Online 2: Episode Oracle launched in 2019 on Tokyo MX and BS 11. In 2013, the game revealed on PS and then released in 2016 on PS4. So at last at E3 2019, the game will release outside Asia and soon will release in the United States.

Phantasy Star Online 2 will be available for Windows and Xbox One. Before the release in the US beta version was scheduled to happen on the Xbox One.

According to official spoilers, the beta was supposed to take place on 7th February and players have the opportunity to have a first-hand experience of the game. Xbox issued an official statement, ” participants will retain their progress and have the chance to obtain special rewards in the game.”

Features

One of the best features is Oracle Feet in which you explore inhospitable planets to uncover the dark corruption called Falspawn. In the game, nine classes and four distinct cases are included in which you choose unique abilities and weapons. Unparalleled Online Action RPG is the most responsible features which offer a wide range of customization for attacks as well as abilities allow players to use their creative ways in the battlefield. Ultimate Character Creator feature is a wide range of accessories and tools available for superior creation.

Release Date

As you know, the game is free to play. However, we expected that the Phantasy Star Online 2 would release in Spring 2020. However exact release date is not confirmed.