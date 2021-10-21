PFA Player of the Year Odds: Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah Priced As Joint-Favourites

The Premier League makes its return following the international break this weekend and there have already been a number of eye-catching performances across the first seven matchweeks.

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the ground running since his return to Manchester United, scoring three goals in his first four league appearances and was named Premier League Player of the Month for his efforts.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah claimed the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award after scoring nine goals in nine games in all competitions, with the pair being the two outstanding performers in the early weeks of the season.

It has unsurprisingly thrust both into contention for the PFA Player of the Year award, an honour both have claimed already during their respective careers; Ronaldo twice and Salah once.

There is no doubt after the first seven matches of the season that Ronaldo and Salah are the clear favourites, as highlighted by their respective monthly awards that have recognised their efforts.

Ronaldo picked up all the headlines when he made a sensational return to Old Trafford over the summer, arriving on a two-year deal from Juventus and made an immediate impact by scoring twice on his debut. His arrival has seen expectations at Manchester United increase significantly and the need for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to win his first piece of silverware as manager has intensified.

He was instantly installed as the outright favourite to be named as the PFA Player of the Year and his September Premier League Player of the Month award would indicate the bookmakers were vindicated for doing so. However, some would argue that despite his early numbers, he hasn’t been the outstanding player in the Premier League so far.

There will be plenty in the corner of Liverpool talisman Salah, who currently looks to be at the peak of his powers after an excellent start to the season. The Egyptian almost single-handedly carried the Reds to Champions League qualification last term and has already openly stated that he believes they have what it takes to win the Premier League this season in an Instagram post.

He scored an outstanding individual goal and set up another for Sadio Mane as his team drew 2-2 with Manchester City prior to the international break, thus emphasising the level he is currently operating at.

Both are neck-and-neck at 4/1 with the bookies as we approach matchday eight and expect there to be plenty of twists and turns between now and the end of the season in the race for the trophy.

They aren’t the only two in contention, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Bruno Fernandes, amongst others, all likely to have a say, but Ronaldo and Salah are the undoubted favourites at this moment in time.