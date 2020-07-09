PewDiePie Responds to TikTok Memes After India Bans Chinese Apps

PewDie had a bittersweet relationship with Indian meme creators for a very long time now. He has a segment where he reviews memes. His reactions came in his recent upload on these memes after the Indian government banned Chinese Application TikTok.

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg whose YouTube name is PewDiePie makes videos about gaming and also makes popular commentary content on his YouTube channel. The popular YouTuber is from Sweden. He responded to Indian memers after the ban of 59 Chinese apps in India.

Those applications were on the iOS app store as well as in the Google Play store. The ban is the result of a fall out between India and China regarding the Galwan Valley. Much of it is also related to the probable breach of data and privacy issues over Chinese apps.

Indian government thought that many Chinese applications such as short video making app Tiktok and other few apps were considerably threatening the Indian jurisdiction.

The millions of Indian Tiktokers are very disappointed with this recent banning of the app. ByteDance owns the video making social networking app named TikTok. It is an internet tech company from Beijing. Zhang Yiming founded the company in 2012 in China.

There were a huge number of Indians who reacted to this recent move of Indian government. They posted memes with funny jokes about the ban on Chinese apps. It is still a relief for gamers who use the immensely popular game PUBG. The multiplayer game is not included in the list.

PewDiePie called Tiktok ban a massive win for India

PewDiePie released a video on July 7 and in that video he said that it was an epic movement by the Indian government. That video of PewDiePie is named “Why is Dad Winning?”.

PewDiePie said in the meme news of his channel that India had banned Tiktok and called the movement a massive win for the government.

The Swedish YouTuber looked around and came up with a lot of memes by Indian creators. The memes were seriously hysterical.

PewDiePie praised the Indian memes about the ban

The YouTuber said that there were a lot of great jokes but his favorites were from Hindi flicks Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Hera Pheri. He didn’t stop there only. He read out Hindi and Marathi narratives on those memes. PewDiePie reviewed the memes and said that those jokes really tickled his funny bones. He rated them ten on ten.

The list of banned apps includes Cam Scanner, Helo, Vigo Video, Xiaomi, Likee, Mi Video Call, Clash of Kings. There were also e-commerce sites Shein and Club Factory which were banned too.