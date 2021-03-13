Paul Wight AEW Debut Is One Of The Most Awaited Ones

AEW has roped in legendary WWE star Paul Wight for a new show going to stream on Wednesday. He went to a contract with AEW Dynamite in February.The Paul Wight AEW debut with Tony Schiavone is much awaited.

The latter is a commentator. Schiavone interviewed the WWE legend while he was wearing a t-shirt captioned No More BS. In the event “Revolution,” a pay-per-view event about his contract signing with the AEW.

Big Show is now 49 years old with a WWE career of 22 years. He signed this new development because he could not come to a proper financial arrangement with WWE as per Mike Johnson’s report.

AEW introduces their new commentator for the AEW Dark show Elevation. It streams on YouTube. They say that the Big Show, one of the most prominent athletes, may have to wrestle for their company now.

Paul Wight created history in 22 years when he was with WWE. Those achievements made Big Show one of the remarkable WWE superstars.

The Paul Wight AEW debut is going to be crazy after all his previous achievements.

Wight was the winner of two WHC, i.e., the Heavyweight championship and two WWE titles. He was part of the tag team eight times with winning one championship of Intercontinental, one US championship, three Hardcore championship, and one ECW title along several other awards.

He was with WCW for four years before coming to WWE. Big Show was the winner of the heavyweight title twice while he won Tag Team thrice.

According to Paul Wight, AEW is making the contract with him considering that he conquered the profession for so long with having immense knowledge about wrestling. He is someone who can contribute to the development of coming age young athletes.

Wright, the legendary wrestler, would be the perfect mentor and a great commentator for the AEW show. Although Tony khan, the President of AEW, has yet not decided how they will make him a competitor in the ring.

Fans want a new version of the Big Show during the debut.

WWE fans are not into Paul’s show in the ring now as they were before. Although he made a great success over the last decade while he was in WWE, it is pretty tiring for the audience to continue to see him in the monotonous environment for years.

This new career development will contribute to his career. A must be able to capture the Big Show’s fans to cash in his popularity. The audience would have to wait to see the legend again in the ring. Let’s Hope Wright will bring something fantastic and creative to this new ring like never before.