Patrick Mahomes Signs $503M Chiefs Contract for Royals Ownership

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals announced that Patrick Mahomes joined the ownership group. This is how they shared the news about the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback:

John Sherman, the principal owner of the Royals said that the team is excited and proud to have Patrick as their partner. He is now of the members of the ownership group of the franchise. He said that Patrick’s competence has exhibited his extraordinary leadership qualities both off-field and on-field.

After going ahead with Chiefs and winning the Super Bowl LIV in the previous season, Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension worth $503 million in July 2020.

It took the 24-year-old player to come one of the icons of Kansas City with three accomplished NFL seasons. This is massive and most quarterbacks don’t achieve so much even a lifetime of a sports career.

Patrick Mahomes was right behind Alex Smith as a rookie at one point and went onto becoming 10th overall in the 2017 NFL draft. He was hitting the ground running around all through 2018 while throwing for 5,097 yards, 12 interceptions, and 50 touchdowns. All these helped him become NFL MVP. Further, he followed it up with the last season by leading the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl championship. The title came to them for first time in 50 years.

Why Patrick Mahomes deserves it all?

Patrick Mahomes is the perfect fit for the ownership group of the Royals. It is not only because of how good he is for Kansas City, but also how much rooted he is to MLB.

Pat Mahomes, the father of Patrick was the MLB pitcher for 11 seasons with Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Chicago Cubs. The younger one grew up around the MLB clubhouses and that helped him in his career. He was also a 37th-round draft pick of Detroit Tigers in MLB draft for 2014. However, he didn’t sign it as he was focusing on football at that time.

The man has brought in a lot of excitement for the team and the franchise. The team didn’t reach playoffs after winning the 2015 World Series. However, Mahomes has changed things around.