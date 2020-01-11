Ozark Season 3: Finally, Netflix Announces the Release Date!

Finally! Good news for all the fans of the smash-hit Netflix series Ozark Season 3. Netflix announced the premiere date of the dangerous world of money laundering drama.

Yes! The Byrdy family is coming on 27th March 2020. Everyone was waiting for this thriller series, so now start counting till 27 march.

After two amazing shows of Ozark, we are curious about the story where the third season goes?

Where is the Story Going?

Ozark is the money-laundering story of the Byrdy family, and they are forced to flee after the money-laundering operation in Chicago that goes wrong. They move to Ozark, where they plan some other dangerous things.

According to Deadline Ozark season 3 picked ten episodes in which they are running casino business, and the couple is fighting for control of the family’s destiny.

Marty takes help from Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro. However, there will be a new cast who is Wendy’s brother, and when he comes, many things will create a new mess.

Chris Mundy told THR that in the upcoming third season Ruth Langmore would try her best to get closer Byrdes that would lead Marty into more darkness.

Moreover, he said, ” Ruth is a confident but grateful to Marty for being the first person who believes in her and gives responsibilities.”

Therefore in Ozark season 3 she will like a member of Byrdy’s family and gets involve day by day and thinks that what could be if Byrdy is the best thing to be. However, like money laundering protagonist Jason said, ” Marty is on the slippery floor but not down yet.

Who is Joining the Ozark Season 3?

According to Deadline, Madison Thompson WHo is familiar by the role in NCIS: New Orleans will join the cast as Erin. She is the teenage daughter of Helen and this mother-daughter relationship gets dragged along the Ozark and ends where we can’t believe.

Moreover, Deadline also reported that Some Marvel TV stars, Tom Pelphrey and Jessica Frances Dukes would join the show as regular roles meanwhile Felix Solis and Joseph Sikora are featuring the recurring characters. Your Favorite all Byrdy’s family will must return for the show.

I know fans are so desperate and want to know more about this money laundering game. So stay with us, we will come with all the latest news about the show.