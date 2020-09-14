Online Casino Games with the Highest Odds of Winning

It is often said that the fun is in the taking part – not the winning. But while this maxim may be true in many areas of life, most people will agree that online casino gambling reverses it. The fun in online gambling comes from winning, not losing all your hard-earned cash to the house!

If winning is something that you are highly focused on, you may have asked yourself which casino games offer punters the best statistical chance of winning. With this in mind, we have put together this post to help you to get maximum bang for your buck online at Dreamz and other reputable online casino sites. Read on to find out more!

1. Blackjack

Blackjack is an enduring classic at any casino for its high drama and rules that are simple and easy to grasp. One of the reasons why the game is so much fun to play comes from the fact that you tend to win a fair number of hands. With winning odds of around 49 percent, if you play your cards right, there is a great chance that you will come out on top in a game of blackjack.

2. Roulette

The very nature of the game of roulette means that chances of winning are usually bang on 50 percent if you decide to bet on red or black. This is because of the 38 numbers that comprise a roulette wheel, 19 are red and 19 are black. However, as soon as you assume more risk by betting on combinations of single numbers, your odds of winning are reduced significantly. It is this ability to moderate your chances of winning that make roulette such a fun and interesting game.

3. Slots

Slots may be seriously addictive, but your chances of striking it lucky are lower than the two online games mentioned above. The truth is that different casino companies will set the Return to Player (RTP) percentage at different levels. You can usually find the RTP percentage of a slot game somewhere on the website. Most games have an RTP of between 92-97%, so look for games at the higher end of this range.

4. Poker

Due to the high level of skill involved in poker, the odds of winning can vary wildly. Yes, there are always going to be times when you are dealt a succession of fantastic hands, but the beauty of poker is that it is not always the best hand that wins a round. This means that a skilled player stands to win much more if they make the right decisions more often than not than players of the games above, which largely depend on luck.

Online casino gaming is all the rage at the moment. If you would like to sample any of the games listed in this post, why not check out the plethora of online casinos that are popping up everywhere. It may just be the best decision you ever make if you get lucky!