Online Betting on Kabaddi in India

We all know Indians are crazy about cricket, and it is like a religion for them. However, Kabaddi is also loved by Indians, and the sport is gaining popularity rapidly worldwide. It is a contact sport that originated in ancient India as a form of time pass but is now a top-level sport at the national and international levels. Kabaddi players show great agility, movement, and speed that fascinates viewers and garners attention from all parts of the world.

Earlier, Kabaddi was limited to India, and other countries had not even heard about it. This is not the case now as many countries of the world play the sport, and various domestic and international kabaddi tournaments occur. The Pro Kabaddi League in India is one of the top competitions of the sport and is watched and bet on by people all over the world because of its excitement.

Kabaddi Betting in India

Betting is loved by people everywhere, regardless of the region and country. People love sports and enjoy betting on their favorite sports. Football, cricket, horse racing, e-sports, tennis, basketball, golf, boxing, MMA, UFC, NBA, etc. are some of the world’s most bet on sports. These games have a huge audience, and as a result, people bet on these sports from all over the world.

Most of the top gambling websites are based in Europe, where Kabaddi is not popular. Moreover, gambling laws in India are a bit restricted. Both these things have prevented Kabaddi from being a major sport in the online betting market. But it is progressing with time. Indians and people in other countries are slowly starting to bet on Kabaddi and unleashing its huge potential.

Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi League had its inaugural season in India in 2014 and is a kabaddi tournament with eight franchises that feature the best Kabaddi players worldwide. With time, more teams were introduced. The tournaments kept on gaining popularity and momentum in the sports betting world.

Many people who had not even heard about Kabaddi until a few years ago are passionate and dedicated to the sport now. The Pro Kabaddi League has given the sport the recognition it deserves, and people have started betting on Kabaddi games. Global viewership of the sport has increased massively in recent times, and more and more people are indulging in Kabaddi betting now.

How to Bet on Kabaddi?

Many online bookmakers have kabaddi betting available. The various markets can be puzzling for new users to understand and bet on. There are fewer restrictions, and players can try their hands at new bets. The sport is not as popular as cricket or football, but one can start betting fast here. Bet on a draw, outright winner, etc. You can even bet on total points over/under, points per half, targets, raiders, etc.

It is better to start with smaller, standard bets on Kabaddi games before moving on to more technical parts of the game. Just like cricket, there are multiple markets to bet on, and you won’t feel bored while betting on Kabaddi. Choose a safe and secure online betting website that offers Kabaddi betting.

Websites Offering Kabaddi Betting in India

ComeOn

Indian customers can make use of ComeOn for betting on popular Indian sports such as cricket, football, and Kabaddi. It has a great focus on the Pro Kabaddi League on the website and gives users notifications regarding the upcoming matches and odds.

Users can also bet on Kabaddi World Cup and Super Kabaddi League. The website has various offers and promotions that start with a 2500 INR welcome bonus for new players. ComeOn also offers boosted odds for customers to bet on. You can receive free bets for referring the site to a friend.

Dafabet

Dafabet has a great focus on the Asian and Indian betting markets. It has a great collection of sports events, and the website can be accessed in Hindi that makes it easier for Indians to place bets. Indian wagers are welcomed, and the betting process is easy for them.

There is no shortage of Kabaddi games at Dafabet, and they cover Kabaddi matches in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, etc. All monetary transactions can be made in Indian rupees, and the customer service provided by Dafabet is great.

Apart from ComeOn and Dafaet, users can even bet on Kabaddi at 1XBet, 10Cric, 22Bet, Bet365, and other safe and reliable online sports bookmakers available in India.

Conclusion

Kabaddi is an exciting contact sport that originated in India and is rapidly gaining popularity all over the world because of its excitement and thrill. People have started betting on Kabaddi matches in India and other countries of the world. We read all about kabaddi betting in the above blog. Understand the game and choose a reliable website to start betting online on Kabaddi now.