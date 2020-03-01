Nintendo Switch 2020: Get to Know All Upcoming Switch Games!

Nintendo Switch is in the list as the competition in the gaming arena. After the launch 2017 console, Nintendo switch surpassed the super Nintendo with over 50 million units.

The latest version keeps the device bulk of Nintendo’s console library in which N64, GameCube and WiiU are included. The reason behind the success is NES and Wii who help the creators to realise the potential of best selling Nintendo console version.

The new version Nintendo Switch games are “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.” Moreover some other titles such as Breath of the Wild and Metroid prime 4 bring the switch on the next level.

Let’s talk about the five best upcoming titles for Nintendo Switch Games of 2020

The Outer Worlds

One Nintendo switch game will release on 6 March 2020 which is one of the best RPGs. It is a Bethesda action playing game which brings the light by the present title. This one is best for those who are video game lover and users of Skyrim, Morrowind and Fallout also appreciate the title.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue team DX

This one will also come on 6 March, and the title is the remake of the pokemon game series. It is kid-friendly which features a Nintendo dungeon crawler which left the player around like little monsters instead of controlling them.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The animal crossing will be released on 20 March 2020. It is the best game for those who like to transient the boundaries of time and debt constraints.

The game portrays the American loan hell and presents a crippling debt problem which tries to provide a relaxing and joyful feeling.

The game features adorable art styles and composed the arena which equipped with new island, villagers who coupled with amazing multiplayer. It is a perfect combination of fandom and wonder which win the hearts.

Doom Eternal

The doom series will back with the horrendous images of flames, blood, demon and hell. It will be like the previous version of the game and players can arm themselves with the space sword to fight demons.

Doom 64

Doom 64 will come on 20 March 2020 along with doom eternal and animal crossing. It is a true divine bliss which will satisfy the weird wish of the doom fans.