Every month, our team unveils new series and movies featured on the Netflix catalog. You are expecting to have a good time watching TV. Here are the new Netflix series and films in May 2020. Follow the guide!

Every month we show you the best series and movies to watch on Netflix. For kids, we recommend that you return to the list of the best animations in the catalog. If you are looking for something specific, use secret codes to access hidden Netflix categories. Remember that movies and series disappear from the Netflix catalog every month for copyright reasons. The list below contains only the new features of the service in May 2020.

Best Movies on Netflix in May 2020

Presque Heureux – Season 1 : May 1

To avoid getting home during the quarantine by the Coronavirus, Netflix offers an extensive catalog of series, films, and documentaries to be released in May. is one of them.

Trailer:

Valeria – Season 1: On May 8

Season 1 of the Valeria drama series started on May 8, 2020, at Netflix. In season 1, we follow the adventures of the writer Valeria and her best friends Carmen, Lola, and Nerea.

Complete story and information about Valeria – Season 1

Valeria is a writer and has a big problem. Not only does she suffer from an acute writer’s block, but there is also a tremendous crisis in the marriage to her husband. Fortunately, Valeria can count the three women Carmen, Lola, and Nerea, among her best friends. Despite their problems, they support their friend in all their adventures and give her strength and courage. They all have one thing in common: they are all in a whirlpool of feelings of heartache, secrets, jealousy, and other worries. They can only master them together.

Trailer:

Blacklist – Season 6: May 14

We had to wait a long time for season 6 of “The Blacklist” in Germany. Even the season’s release on DVD / Blu-Ray in autumn 2019 was before a start with a streaming service like Netflix or a broadcaster like RTL Crime, where the series was at home for a long time. But in January, Netflix spontaneously put season 6 on the program – and of course, I jumped straight away because I wanted to know how the relationship between Raymond Reddington and Elizabeth Keen will develop after Liz behind the secret of the case contents came.

Trailer:

Gotham – Season 5: May 12th

Gotham’s fifth and final season was announced on May 13, 2018, to be released on January 3, 2019. It was initially announced that the season would feature only ten episodes to focus more on Bruce Wayne’s transformation into the Dark Knight. However, months later, Fox decided to add two episodes to the season so that the series could come to an end with 100 episodes broadcast. Eventually, the series ended on April 25, 2019

Trailer:

Sweet Magnolias – Season 1: May 19

“Sweet Magnolias“: The new Netflix series starts in May.

New Netflix series and films in May 2020 :

