New Mobile Slot Games Coming May 2020

Every year, the online casino industry is undergoing a lot of development and changes. There are a number of games that are added every year in order to attract more players. Apart from just games, there are new bonuses, themes, and better graphics so that the gaming experience will be better for the existing as well as new players. All these improvements will let the players try out the new release of games. However, the year 2020 is also going to release new and latest games where the players will get a chance to experience great games, including new mobile slots, adventure games, table games, etc. For this purpose, there are many online gaming sites like CasinoDB, which has added new online games in 2020. Some of them are: –

4Squad

4Squad is a new online game with a mix of great graphics and fun features with more established slots. It has a theme of a superhero with characters which you will not find in any comic book or movie. This game has 7×6 reels, which makes it easier to play as compared to other slots. You can form the right clusters with 20+ symbols, and this will help you to end up with more stakes in a single round. It has a medium volatility title with tumbling reels mechanic so that new waves of symbols can come up.

Rhino Rampage

If you love adventure games, Rhino Rampage is the new adventure game that will enhance your experience in Africa’s savannas, where you will experience some excellent features. One of the great features is that it includes brand new Lightning spins, which makes this game innovative. It has 5×3 reels, and there are 25 active lines. It also offers you with beautiful themes that you can find in a modern slot machine. It uses images of wild creatures and savanna, which will give you a real-life experience. Apart from this, there are also rhinos, boars, and other symbols and icons that add up to the feature of the game.

Black River Gold Slot

Black River Gold is a new game that is designed with 6×4 reels and with a game are that can expand up to 262,144 ways to win. It has a solid RTP with high volatility with giant symbols, bonus games, and a revolver wheel. One of the new symbols is the wild compass, which helps to transform symbols into wilds. Also, you will receive free spins that are triggered via a bonus symbol, and also when the game area expands, it does not reset between rounds. Talking about the theme, Black River Gold slot has a prairie themed design where you will find mountains with reels and symbols like a compass, bonus logo, red rose wilds pendants, etc. So, if you want to play new slot games, you can visit CasinoDB and get access to all new games.

Fruit Party Slot

Fruit Party is one of the classic games which is going to be released in May 2020 with great features, payouts, and RTP. So, if you are interested in playing this classic yet modern game, you can play this beautiful game. The fruit party has a reel of 7×7 so that the players can form combinations. In this game, the payouts can be extremely high, which means that the game has medium volatility and high RTP. Additional features also include tumbling reels, scatters, and free spins along with multipliers. The fruit party also has a big game area with bland graphics. Also, the symbols include scatter along with strawberries, oranges, plums, stars, and hearts. It also has a theme that includes background images of rolling green hills, trees, etc.

Jinse Dao Dragon

Jinse Dao Dragon is a game that will give the players with a good mix of features and top payouts. It also has a popular theme that looks like a regular Chinese theme, and it tries to focus on legendary creatures of their culture. Also, the feature symbols come with images of the Glowing orbs and Yin Yang logo.

However, these are some of the upcoming games in May 2020, and so you can visit sites like CasinoDB so that you can enjoy more games with great features.