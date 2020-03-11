NBA 2k21: Recent Updates Of the Game Alongside Next-Gen Console PS5!

The basketball simulation video game is coming with the new instalment NBA 2k21. Fans are really looking forward to the new improvements and changes in the game.

Rumours are all around us, which are circulating on the internet. Here’s everything about the game, so let’s talk about all the possible speculations of NBA 2k21.

The game will take a major leap regarding the visuals and gameplay, and the big news is that it will release along with the next-gen console PlayStation 5. 2k is the publisher of the 2k20 which debuted in September 2019.

It was one of the best basketball game, and the NBA 2k20 get 8.5 scores from Game Informer. So let’s see how much score is done by NBA 2k21.

When NBA 2k21 Will Release?

The official date of the game has been revealed. Yes! NBA 2k21 is expected in September 2020. We will keep you update as 2k revealed something new.

Recent Updates of NBA 2k21

The recent update of the game is that Kobe Bryant will be the cover star of the NBA 2k21. According to speculations, Leonard and Williamson are the prime characters for the cover game.

]After the major loss of the Kobe fans were demanding the feature Kobe as the cover athlete to pay tribute to the basketball icon. Therefore now the Kobe will feature the cover page of the upcoming NBA.

NBA 2k21 will introduce graphical changes and overall improvements in the gameplay. Fans are ready for the Sony Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X where the game will feature some serious hardware with new changes.

Moreover, it will bring ray tracing support with more lighting improvements, shadows and overall in-game visuals.

The career mode of NBA 2k21 will show some improvements in terms of story progression microtransactions. Therefore support for cross-play will act as a big boon for the game and will allow the gamers of different consoles that will lead the players on a new level game.