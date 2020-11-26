Why Is My Internet Privacy So Important?

In the digital era where everyone is busy building their lives online, where influencer culture has peaked to an extent that people are displaying their personal affairs on screen 24/7, it might seem that online privacy has become non-existent. For any information needed, we just have to go online and search for free, but is anything in life really free?

With the apparent free of charge data streaming, you share your personal information all the time, the least important example of which is that your preferences and personality is becoming clearer to the online communities with every single click. If we have learned anything from Netflix’s original series, You, it is how your online presence can be violated brutally. But even more importantly, your online privacy could be jeopardized by millions of cybercriminals.

Your foremost task should be to evaluate if your internet service provider is sincere with you because if your ISP sells out your data and information to other sites, it can genuinely get very disturbing. If you even have a hint of suspicion, switching to a reliable ISP is better. You can find some affordable and secure internet deals here at https://www.localcabledeals.com/Spectrum/Deals.

WHAT IS INTERNET PRIVACY?

Internet privacy, famously known as online privacy or digital privacy, is the extent to which your financial, personal, and browning information remains private while being on the internet.

As said, bad accompanies good, with the technology peaking heights, the criminal minds have found multiple ways to violate your personal space. Internet privacy is not taken very seriously at times, which should never be the case. This article sums up everything you need to know and do to remain safe on the internet.

HOW CAN MY DATA BE USED?

Data Brokers gather and maintain data on millions of individuals, which they sell to other companies after analyzing – and all of this is done without the user’s permission or knowledge. Different companies are interested in buying customer profiles for different uses like credit risk assessment, targeted advertising, and direct marketing, etc.

WHY IS MY PRIVACY IMPORTANT?

This question can be easily answered with another question – why do you keep your money and jewels in a locker and not lying around at home?

Everyone has personal things that they would not want the world to know. It can be your net worth, your medical records, your account PIN, or anything else. Nobody would want to announce any of these things to the world that is why doctors, lawyers, bank officers, are under the obligation of confidentiality.

The main thing is that you are entitled to privacy and it is your basic human right. Your information, your routine, your actions, your habits, are only yours and you should always be the one to share these with whosoever you want.

UNDERSTANDING INTERNET PRIVACY

Businesses are always gouging for your personal information, no matter how much or how little, they are always interested. Your online preferences and behavior are being learned continuously to provide you with tailor-made advertisements and content reach. This started as an idea to improve customer experience but has fashioned into being exploited by other entities including cybercriminals and hackers.

It is important to always remember that nothing is entirely free – from downloading an app to using a social site like Facebook, you are sharing your personal information. Even when you are just visiting a website, you are sharing data.

When signing up for an account, social media, or shopping site, you have to share some personal information to carry forward the interaction. If fallen into the wrong hands, this innocent exchange of information can be pretty dangerous. It takes a single click to leave your digital footprint, and the thing about footprints is that they are traceable.

INTERNET PRIVACY LAWS

A study concluded by Pew Research Institute found that 86% of U.S. citizens have taken some sort of action to maintain their internet privacy – including but not limited to encrypting emails, protecting IP address, and deleting cookies.

Some of the important federal laws concerning internet privacy include:

The Federal Trade Commission Act (FTC) [1914]

This act regulates the dishonest or unfair commercial practice and brings enforcement against companies. These practices include but are not limited to, non-compliance with the public privacy policy.

Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA) [1986]

This act protects certain communications (oral, wire, or electronic) from unauthorized use, access, disclosure, or interception.

Computer Fraud & Abuse Act (CFAA) [1986]

This act has been amended six times in accordance with the situation and regulates illegal internet or computer-related activities including illegally accessing a computer.

Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) [1998]

This act requires some specific online service providers and websites to take parental consent before the gathering, utilizing, and/or disclosing of information from kids under the age of 13.

Controlling the Assault of Non-Solicited Pornography and Marketing Act (CAN-SPAM Act) [2003]

This act regulates the transmission of unauthorized emails and prohibits the use of misleading subject lines and false header information.

Financial Services Modernization Act (GLBA) [1999]

This act governs the gathering, utilization, and disclosure of personal information held by a financial institute and requires an information security program in writing, and enforces full customer transparency.

Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act (FACTA) [2003]

This act requires creditors and financial institutions to uphold identity theft prevention programs in writing.

You can take help from any of these security acts developed to help you secure your online presence.

TIPS TO PROTECT YOUR INTERNET PRIVACY

Make your passwords unique

Do not use a single password for all accounts

Be aware of the privacy settings and utilize them

Be conscious of your digital footprint

Invest in good security software or suite

Always have your data backed up

Read privacy policies of sites before signing up

Use a good VPN to access the internet

Update your computer software and operating system

Be familiar with cybercrimes like phishing, email spamming, etc. to reduce chances of your involvement

TOOLS THAT HELP PROTECT YOUR INTERNET PRIVACY

You can also incorporate these tools for the protection of your online presence:

AdBlock – gives extra protection. Stops social media sites like Twitter and Facebook to gather your personal information.

Ghostery – used to block invisible cookie trackers

ScriptNo for Chrome – a Chrome oriented version of Ghostery

Do Not Track Plus – puts a stop at third party exchanges, none of your personal information can be collected by any site unless you grant permission.