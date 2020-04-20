Top Movies of Summer’20 that we’re Looking Forward to

So……. How is social distancing treating you all? Good? Very good? Not too good? Well, we surely can relate. When things are low-spirited and there’s very little positivity to look forward to, you can’t simply overlook the small things that play a big part in turning your frown, upside down.

The void of not being able to hang out with friends is big and not sure how long will it remain like this. But, thank God for Hollywood, for it is ready to bless us with new movies this Summer.

Highly Anticipated Movies of Summer 2020

Highly Anticipated Movies of Summer 2020

Tenet

Tenet is a directorial masterpiece by the ingenious director of our time, Christopher Nolan. You won’t find any spoilers in this space, except for that you’ll see some actors in the movie that we’ve all been longing to see for quite some time. From Robert Pattinson to Aaron-Taylor Johnson and Michael Caine, all we can say is that this movie is sure to hit a home run. Excited? We’re sure you are, just remember to mark your calendars for the 17th of July.

2. Mulan

For all of you Disney fanatics out there, your favorite Female Chinese Warrior is about to return to your screens in a live-action remake. With stars like Jet Li, Jason Scott Li, Gong Li and more, Mulan is once again poised to rule the cinemas all over the world.

Not that we know of any spoilers, but keeping in mind how well its animated version did, we’re assuming that things won’t be any different this time. Mulan is expected to come out on the 24th of July 2020.

3. The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Times are difficult and just like us we assume that you too want to go back to simpler days when things were…. less complicated. But don’t worry, Spongebob Squarepants is back with Patrick and Squidward to send us down the memory lane and uplift our spirits. The plot of this movie revolves around Spongebob’s pet snail Gary who is abducted by Poseidon. Expected to release on August 7th, Sponge on the Run is an adventure-packed movie you wouldn’t want to miss.

4. Wonder Woman 1984

A much-awaited sequel to the Wonder Woman movie that hit the screens back in 2017, WW84 has gotten us a bit more excited. The reason for that is Kristen Wiig. The former SNL cast member has somersaulted from being a comedian to a villain, and we are eagerly waiting to see her in this evil role.

The movie revolves around the Cold War era. Besides Kristen Wiig and, the woman of wonder, Gal Gadot, you’ll also see Chris Pine. So, if you’re a Wonder Woman fan, then be sure to mark your calendars for August 14th, this year.

5. Bill & Ted Face the Music

If you have a thing for time travel, then you are going to love this movie. A Keanu Reeves starrer, Bill & Ted Face the Music revolves around a ‘certain someone’ who visits Bill and Theodore from the future to tell them that the fate of the entire world lies in the hands of a song they’ll create. So, remember the date, it’s August 21, when you can find out whether their song saved the world or not.

6. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

The 2017 version of Hitman’s Bodyguard didn’t quite hit the mark, despite having Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek in the lead. This time, with the addition of Morgan Freeman and Antonio Banderas, this movie might resuscitate from the meh remarks it bagged previously. Ready to hit the screens on the 28th of August, let’s see if this one will live up to our expectations or not.

7. A Quiet Place II

Mark your calendars for September 4th you guys, because Emily Blunt is back in her husband’s yet another directorial coup, ready to wow you all with her wondrous performance. Of course, just like we mentioned it a while ago, we’re not here to drop any spoilers, so all we can say is that this one is going to be another ride, guaranteed to fill you with anticipation and a lot of nail-biting tension.

8. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Halloween is coming on September 11th this year. Your ever-so-favorite yet terrifying Conjuring franchise is back once again, with Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprising their roles as the real-life paranormal investigating couple, Ed and Lorraine Warren.

This time, their focus is set on a murder suspect who is blaming a demon for all the murders that are happening. Let’s see if the claim is a hoax, or if there is something really up with the demon-possessed claimant.

So, what are You Doing This Summer?

So, what are You Doing This Summer?

We've given you a list of all the movies that you can expect this summer. Nothing is certain as to when this lockdown situation will get any better with time, but if you look on the bright side, even if you do get to stay at home for the next couple of months, there's a lot of catching up you can do with the movies that you couldn't watch before.