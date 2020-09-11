Motorcycle Racer Ralph Hudson dies after 252 mph crash

Motorcycle Racer Ralph Hudson died at the age of 69 after suffering from injuries due to a crash. His bike was going at a speed of 252 mph in Utah. As per reports, his accident happened at Bonneville Salt Flats on August 14. He was trying to break a speed record. But the racer was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition. At one point, he was stabilized, and his family thought he would recover.

Ralph Hudson has died after a long fight following a 252 mph crash at Bonneville on his motorcycle. He was an incredible guy and his loss is a huge blow to the motorcycling community. https://t.co/q3Jf1fpl84 — Kyle Hyatt (@kylejhyatt) September 8, 2020

Motorcycle Racer Ralph Hudson dies after accident

The Southern California Timing Association announced on Monday that Ralph Hudson had passed away. They mentioned about his suffering at Bonneville. The man is survived by his son David and Leslie Murray. His 30-year-long best friend Linda was also by his side all through.

As per reports, the family will soon conduct a memorial scholarship in the name of Ralph. The family thanked everyone who supported them during a tough time.

Bill Lattin, the president of the Southern California Timing Association, reported the news of the crash on Facebook. He said that Hudson was attempting an act at the Speedweek event. The post stated that at around 8:20 on Monday, Ralph Hudson passed away at the age of 69. Further, he had lost control of his motorcycle and led to a massive accident. It also mentioned that the man was trying to attempt a speed record and was traveling at approximately 252 mph. The man was admitted to the Intermountain Medical Center, Salt Lake City. Moreover, the cause of this event is currently under investigation.

Ralph was one of the most honored and respected raced in the community. He had created multiple speed records and could top out at 300 mph. In an interview, Pat McDowell said that Hudson is a good man, a great competitor, and an innovator. Moreover, he also called him one of the greatest legends of sports and that he would miss him.