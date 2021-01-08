Most Likely Times to Get a DWI

There’s an increase in the number of anti-drunk-driving organizations across Texas, which has meant severe crackdowns on drivers. Statistics are alarming. One person dies in a DUI accident every 50 minutes in the United States, according to the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration. Statistics are even more grim in the Lone Star State. Nearly 30% of all deaths on Texas roads are attributed to alcohol.

Here is a list of the four counties with the highest number of DUI crashes:

Harris: 2,896

Dallas: 2,263

Bexar: 2,016

Travis: 1,502

The issue has been taken front and center in the Texas legislature and it’s a problem that everyone needs to confront.

Texas DWI Prevention Measures

Texas authorities have put measures in place to discourage drunk driving, for instance BAIID, or the Breath Alcohol Ignition Interlock Device. BAIID is basically a breathalyzer connected to your vehicle that requires a sample of breath every time you drive to prove that you have not been drinking alcohol.

Under the program, if it’s your first time getting a DWI in Texas, you can keep driving even though your license is suspended. For repeat offenders, though, the BAIID system is usually mandatory. For the worst repeat offenders, sometimes a dashcam is installed in the car to monitor behavior. Yes, big brother is watching.

What Time of Day/Night Do the Majority of DWI Arrests Happen?

In addition to preventative measures like BAIID, there has also been an increase in patrols. Cops are on the lookout for drunk drivers day and night in Dallas/Fort Worth, but there are certain times that are worse than others. If you think you have seen more highway patrol late at night, you are not being paranoid.

They are part of the state-wide effort to crack down on DWIs and you’re most likely to see them between the hours of 11 PM and 4 AM. That means you’ll definitely want to keep an eye on the rearview mirror after leaving your favorite restaurant or heading home after late night cocktails with friends.

One or two drinks may not seem like much, but you’re legally considered intoxicated when your blood alcohol concentration is 0.08% or above, which is only a few drinks for most people. Bar closing times are prime time for DWI arrests and law enforcement usually scopes out the parking lots of popular drinking establishments in the wee hours of the morning trying to catch perpetrators.

Maybe you are not Cinderella and cannot call a pumpkin coach at midnight, but if it’s after 11, you should take a cab or call an Uber.

What Times of Year Do the Most DWI Arrests Happen?

Thousands of people are arrested for driving drunk during the holidays, with Labor Day considered the worst. The 4th of July and Memorial Day are also high risk holidays. And Christmas, which is supposed to be the happiest time of the year, is unfortunately also a time you’re likely to be pulled over, as is Thanksgiving and, of course, New Years.

If you find yourself in the backseat of a cop car facing DWI charges, don’t panic. Consult a Fort Worth DWI lawyer and defend yourself against serious charges. Drunk driving convictions can result in job loss, the loss of a drivers license, and do serious damage to your professional and community reputation. Case dismissals, expungements and light sentences are possible with the right counsel. Stay off the road when the risk of arrest is high.