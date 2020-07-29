Money Map Press is Built on Independence and Expertise

It’s no secret that the global Covid-19 pandemic is causing severe instability in the stock market. Although the Dow Jones Industrial has stabilized fairly well, there can be no doubt that investors will need to remain careful in the coming months. Not even the most knowledgeable experts can predict when this pandemic will end. In the meantime, investors will have to tread carefully to make sure their finances stay protected.

Navigating The Stock Market During A Pandemic

During times of great instability, investors naturally tend to be drawn towards companies that are well-established industry leaders. While up-and-coming technology companies deserve plenty of accolades, these aren’t necessarily the safest investments during a pandemic. Without question, dividend investing is one of the best ways for people to establish passive incomes. A good financial adviser can help you protect your portfolio against any potential shocks coming down the road.

Day Trading Vs. Dividend Investing

Virtually all financial experts advise people to invest for the long-term. Buying and holding stock is reportedly the best way to achieve financial independence. Short-term day trading doesn’t offer the same advantages as long-term divident investing. However, one doesn’t necessarily have to hire a personal adviser to receive great financial tips. A number of online and offline publications offer great tips to help you thrive financially through this pandemic and beyond. Publishers in this vein are typically quite eager to improve financial literacy in their communities.

The Benefits Of Dividend Investing

Dividend investing is one of the best ways to stay safe during times of economic hardship. After building up a good-sized portfolio of dividend stocks, one can count on receiving steady income every year. Experts generally advise dividend investors to invest in well-established companies with plenty of stability. Though dividend investing may not make for the flashiest portfolio, it certainly allows for people to avoid needless financial hardship.

