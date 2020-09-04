Prince Harry and Meghan Markle News Today Disclose Their Netflix Debut

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news today reveal that the couple have closed a deal with Netflix. Now, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex are planning to make mostly inspirational family shows. Being new parents, the royal couple wants to focus on content that will look hopeful and informational. Ted Sarandos, the Netflix Head, says that he and his team is too excited and proud.

Sarandos says that they are happy to know that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose Netflix as their creativity platform. Moreover, they are planning for a multi-deal project that will include a variety of shows. For example, documentaries, children shows, docu-series, scripted shows, and feature films are parts of the deal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news today reveal their Netflix collab

The Netflix project plan happens within six months of the couple’s decision to reject royal life. Moreover, after stepping down from their royal duties, Meghan and Harry moved to California. Now they want an experience away from the usual spotlight. In a public statement, the royal couple says that it is a learning phase for them. As a couple and two individuals, they are learning life lessons of courage and resilience. Moreover, they understand the value of power and connection.

Just like Netflix chief Sarandos, the royal couple is also looking forward to the exciting project. Moreover, they believe that the immense popularity of the platform is perfect for their impactful content. Besides, the couple says that it wants their content to be inspirational enough to bring better society changes. The projects are in a development stage, and the couple will continue with the work under an unnamed name.

Currently, Prince Harry is starring in a documentary based on Paralympics Games called Rising Phoenix. Earlier, Meghan went into a partnership deal with Disney. As a part of this project, the Duchess of Sussex did an elephant narration. It was for a wildlife documentary for its Disneynature outlet. According to sources, the couple’s recent publication is Finding Freedom. Precisely, the book puts light on the royal life of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.