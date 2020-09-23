Megaways Slots: the fortune of the series continues

It’s been more than a year since we have noticed the rise of Megaways Slots, a series of innovative video-slots which is now incredibly popular among slots fans. The series was launched in 2016 with Bonanza Megaways, a game that has gained cult status among fans and is still very much liked by players all over the world. However, it was only last year that the series of slots gained momentum and is now a big thing in online casinos all over the world. The series now counts almost one hundred titles and its success seems unstoppable. Let’s have a look at the reasons why Megaways Slots are so attractive to players.

According to slots experts of the website megawaysslots.com, the main thing about the series of slots is innovation. They list the best online casinos for playing Megaways Slots in the UK and notice that brand offering these slots are known for their cutting edge technology, with perfect UX from all devices and a design perfect to the last pixel. These online casinos offer a strong technology for protecting users data as well, while holding licences from the UKGB and other important gambling commissions. Technology and innovation seem to be key to the success of this series, which offers a completely new approach to the math and technology powering the shining colours of online slots.

Novelties introduced by Big Time Gaming, the inventors of Megaways Slots, are very much about the math structure of the game. Usually video-slots use a fixed grid, offering a determined number of reels and symbols, plus a fixed number of pay lines. The winning combinations lie on these pre-determined lines and are paid according to the paytable. In Megaways Slots the entire structure is changed, resulting in a much more dynamic experience for players. There is no fixed number of symbols falling on the reels, introducing a concept of a unexpected number of winning lines, a number changing every single time. Each reel displays 2 to 7 symbols (with some exceptions), the highest number of symbols the highest number of pay lines available. This results in a gaming experience that is constantly changing, improving in quality. The exact number of Megaways is displayed in a golden box on top of the reels, it is calculated by multiplying the number of symbols on reel one by the number of symbols on reel 2, etc. Usually the maximum number of winning ways that can be achieved in Megaways Slots is a stunning 117.649 Megaways.

Another important aspect of Megaways Slots is the presence of many different reel modifiers, like cascading reels, mystery symbol, random access to bonus features and more. These make the gaming experience during base game (as opposed to the more exiting one during free spins) much more entertaining. They offer players the chance of cashing in on higher wins, making the whole experience more interesting. There is a correlation between the number of reel modifiers offered by a game and the success the game will have among players. This has been well understood by Megaways producers who now offer more and more unexpected features during base game.

More innovation has been introduced by Megaways Slots with their “unlimited win multipliers” feature, which activates during free spins. This feature represents a huge opportunity for players who made it to the bonus round. This is because a win multiplier increases by one unit every time there is a winning reaction, and there is no limit to the maximum value it can achieve. To make it easier for players to achieve a good result, cascading symbols also count as winning reactions and increase the value of the win multiplier.

Innovation is key to the success of any online game, as players have more and more expertise and high expectations concerning their gaming experience. Megaways Slots have gained momentum thanks to their ground-braking features, like an engine allowing for up to 117.649 winning ways (or more), cascading reels, reel modifiers, free spins with unlimited win multipliers and more. This way they have watched the attention of expert players all over the world and are now among the most popular games in online casinos around the world. Being used to games that quickly catch players’ attention and disappear as fast, many experts are puzzled by the length of the success of the family of video-slots. Many things have been said about Megaways Slots, what we know so far is that offering a new approach to pay lines and special features has been a winning strategy for Big Time Gaming and other providers offering these slots. As long as they continue innovating they can count on a huge public for their releases.