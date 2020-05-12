Meet Loba – Apex Legends Character Trailer Out Now

Apex Legends is a popular online multiplayer free-to-play Battle Royal game. Season 5 of Apex Legends titled Fortune’s Favour will be starting from May 12. In this new season, Respawn Entertainment will introduce a new character called Loba. She will be one of the new playable legends in the game. On May 11, Respawn Entertainment released Meet Loba – Apex Legends Character Trailer:

This short one minute 20 seconds video gave fans a deeper insight into Loba’s abilities. She is seen dominating the outlands with her combat skills and perks in the video. Read on to find out more about Loba and her abilities in Apex Legends.

Meet Loba

As usual, this legend comes with her own intriguing backstory. Loba Andrade’s parents were murdered by simulacrum Revenant. After witnessing this unspeakable tragedy at such a young age, she was left to fend for herself. She used her thieving skills to obtain status in high societal life. The Revenant is seemingly immortal and has now reappeared in Apex games. Loba is out for revenge and she will let nothing stop her. She is also aiming to loot as much treasure as she can along the way. She has a host of tools and skills at her disposal and she doesn’t hesitate to use them.

Eye for Quality

This is Loba’s passive ability and it is a game-changer. It allows Loba to see top tier loot through walls. She will be able to directly see the legendary and epic level loot regardless of the obstacles. This will ensure that Loba is able to acquire the best armor, weapons, and attachments for her squad. With the best tools in the land in her hands, she is sure to kick up a storm on the map.

Burglar’s Best Friend

This Loba’s tactical ability and gives her a respectable edge over her opponents. She throws her bracelet and teleports where it lands. She then picks it up and re-joins the fight. This may not be the perfect ability for combat, but it can be very useful if used correctly. This ability is useful for getting to loot that is out of reach. More importantly, it is useful for getting a jump on enemies. Loba can teleport right behind enemy squads and then use the element of surprise to take them down. This ability will also allow her to get away from tricky firefights right on time.

Black Market Boutique

This one is Loba’s ultimate ability. Loba uses her staff to check the nearby area for loot. All the loot in the area shows up at the staff regardless of how rare it is. This makes the best loot in the area directly available to her and her squad. Through this, she won’t leave any obvious markers as to her presence either. The only cue others will get of her location is that the loot that is under the effect of this ability will start to quiver.

Final Thoughts

Loba has a lot of new and interesting abilities that Apex Legends fans just can’t wait to explore. It’s time to wait for Season 5 so that her combat prowess can be tested on the battlefield!