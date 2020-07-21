Maximizing the Odds of Winning at Online Slots

Online slots have become one of the most popular ways to bet. They manage to combine one of the easiest ways to gamble with the convenience of doing it from home, using your computer, your cell phone, or any mobile device you prefer. However, while gambling is all about luck and chance there are certain things you can do to make sure the odds are as in your favor as possible. Therefore, these are some strategies and tips to help you make your online slot gambling experience as rewarding as it gets.

Be Careful with Bonuses

Those flashy slots with multipliers and bonus rounds can have the lowest odds, which means they are not working in your favor at all. The more features you see, the more likely there will be numerous reels and more symbols, which makes it even harder to win. While bonuses can be fun and exciting, they often have a turnover requirement, which will end up hurting you instead of rewarding you.

Turnover requirements mean that you are going to have to bet an amount that multiplies the amount of the bonus that is offered to you. This is when choosing wisely comes in handy, as you should go for those that have the lowest multiplier, which usually come with smaller bonuses.

Learn All About It and Choose Wisely

Whenever we start doing something new, we try to get as much information on it as possible. Online slot gambling shouldn’t be any different. Just the fact that you are reading this article it’s a good sign already. There are different things to consider about slots as they can have different pay tables, different return to player (RTP) percentages, and you can use different strategies to decide how much to bet. Once you understand some basic principles, you can start trying your luck here.

Skip Advertised and Licensed Games

We’ve all seen cool games in which favorite shows or movies are involved. These licensed games might be flashy and exciting and they are very engaging too. However, they also tend to have the worst payback percentage. These games have a license for which the online casino had to pay, and they are doing it straight from the percentage earned from people betting on them.

Similarly, casinos will advertise the games that are going to benefit them the most, which is why you should steer clear from these. The more obscure the game, the more likely you are to have better wins.

Set a Budget and Stop While You’re Winning

This is something very important and a continuation of the last tip. Betting the maximum lines or credit does not mean you should put your life savings into it. Gambling online should be something fun to do, not something stressful or dangerous for your financial health. Therefore, you can set a budget and make your bets with the maximum amount according to said budget.

Furthermore, it’s important that you know when to stop. It’s very difficult to leave the game while you are winning but that’s exactly the advice provided by many experts. Leaving with your earnings is one of the most important ways to maximize your overall experience.

Go for the Maximum

You want to go for the maximum number of lines and the maximum number of credits. Using every line, even with small bets, increases your chances to win. This is especially useful when there are bonus rounds – with low multipliers – and it’s a good thing online casinos offer a wide number of lines.

Some slots have a more classic style and they only have one line, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t bet on these. You can maximize your odds by increasing the number of credits. High bets come with high rewards, and hitting a big payout can pretty much make your day if you decide to go with the maximum number of credits possible.

Say No to Progressive Jackpots

There are two types of payouts you can find when playing online slots, which are fixed payouts and progressive ones. While progressive jackpots are preferred by many, this could play against you. The more people play these slots, the highest the reward can be; however, this means that there is also a great amount of competition for the prizes.

Meanwhile, fixed jackpots limit things a lot more, for starters, only people from one casino are involved, which minimizes the number of players and increases your odds of winning. Furthermore, fixed jackpots usually have a higher RTP, making them an even better option to maximize your wins.

Go for a Free Ride

Most online casinos offer free tests for their online slots. This is a great way to learn more about how they work and to see if they’re a good match for you. Just like you always take a car for a ride before buying it, you should do a free test of the slot you are going to play. After all, you’ll be putting your money into this, might as well make sure it’s the right fit!