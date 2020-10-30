The 36th Marine Corps Marathon is going to take place this year virtually. The runner, though, is not backing off. The 70-year-old runner George Banker said on October 22 that the crazy spirit which makes him go on. The race is not going to be in person this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. He will participate in the race this weekend virtually. His only concern was if there would be any different kind of a run.

George Banker running in the Marine Corps Marathon since 1982

George Banker goes long back with running since 1982. The Marine Corps Marathon holds special importance to him. Banker’s father was in the marine corps and his stepfather too. However, the runner didn’t serve in the marine corps. The banker served in the air force. He humorously said that he had to avoid his family after talking to them about this.

Runner not stopping even in this time of pandemic

The durable runner had heart surgery back in 2017. Even that year, he participated in the race. This year Covid-19 pandemic also cannot restrain him from participating in MCM and that too virtually.

George completed the Toronto marathon and Des Moines Iowa virtually too. He will participate in three virtual marathons next month. He hopes to get credit for this vast distance running.

Banker is just 17, according to him, so there’s no stopping from running

The banker will start his run on Saturday from national harbor MGM to the Francis Scott Key Bridge. He has to also run back from there to the starting point. This is a different kind of run, unlike the previous 35 years of running of MCM for the banker. He is never short of spirit as he rightly said that he’s hardly over MCM and says there is a long way. The runner’s age is 17 all along, as his mind says, so there would be no stopping him from running.