How You Can Make Money By Playing League of Legends

A lot of people daydream about earning money by playing their favorite video games. While this might sound like a fantasy, there are actually quite a few ways for you to make money by playing League of Legends. These are a few ways LOL could help you earn money.

Create A YouTube Channel

If you create high-quality League of Legends video content, you may be able to build a following on YouTube. YouTube allows you to run ads before, during, and after your videos. A percentage of those ad profits will go to you.

While ads are one of the best ways to make money on YouTube, having a strong YouTube following can also give you other opportunities to earn. For example, a brand might agree to sponsor your videos. You could also use affiliate links and promote gaming accessories, like keyboards and headphones.

Sell Your Account

If you’ve been playing LOL for a long time, and you’re no longer invested in the game, you could consider selling your account. It’s possible that the worth of your league account is quite a bit of money.

Take a look at what accounts are selling for and decide if selling your account is something you want to do. If you do decide to sell your LOL account, you should remember that you won’t be able to change your mind. Once you hand over your account, you’ll lose access to it for good.

Start Streaming

If you’re not interested in editing video content, you may find that streaming is a more appealing option. While Twitch is the best-known platform for streaming, there are other platforms as well, including YouTube.

When you stream, fans will be able to subscribe to your channel for a fee. You’ll receive a percentage of the earnings from your subscribers. Fans will also have the opportunity to make donations directly to you. Since League of Legends is a popular game, many streamers play this game. You’ll have a higher chance of finding an audience if you are a highly skilled player.

Build A Website

If you follow LOL news closely, you could create a designed site to be a LOL resource. Your site could include guides, opinion pieces, news content, or any other type of content you’re interested in writing.

By including ads on this site, you’ll be able to make money when your site receives visitors. If you decide to create a site, you should keep in mind that many tech-savvy use ad blockers, which means your ads won’t always be displayed when someone visits your site.

Enter Online Tournaments And Competitions

In many cases, online tournaments and competitions offer some sort of prize pool. While you won’t earn a full-time living this way, this can be an excellent way to make money on the side.

Some of these tournaments can be entered for free, but other tournaments will require you to pay an entry fee. If this is the case, you won’t want to join a tournament unless you’re reasonably confident that it will be worth the cost.

Start Betting On League of Legends

If you’re not at a high enough skill level to build a streaming following or win a competition, you could also try betting on League of Legends. Several gambling sites will allow you to bet on competitions and big events.

If you follow League of Legends closely, it’s likely that you will be able to predict the winners of many competitions, which means you could wind up winning big. Sports betting has long been popular, but e-sports betting is just starting to catch on. Now is a great time to look at betting sites and see if this is something you want to pursue.

Get Into Account Boosting

Many people that play LOL pay for account boosting services. This involves logging into another player’s account and playing ranked games. The goal of this is to boost the MMR of the account owner. If you’re able to consistently win ranked matches, account boosting could be a reliable stream of revenue for you.

Several sites offer account boosting services. If this is something, you’re interested in getting into, you’ll want to contact one of these sites and find out more. See what you would need to do to be hired as an account booster.

Look Into Coaching

Another way to earn money based on your LOL is to offer coaching services. If you become a LOL coach, you can work with players and help them to build and improve their skills.

Since many people play LOL with their friends, there are a lot of people who are willing to pay for these kinds of services. You can get a job through a site that offers these services, or you can try to find clients independently. Many players will pay for these services on an ongoing basis.

League of Legends is a great way to pass the time, but it can also be a way to earn some extra cash. If you’re looking for more ways to earn money, see if you can find a way to make money with your hobby. Even if you only earn beer money, having extra cash on hand is always a good thing.