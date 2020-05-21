The Main Types of Slot Machines Explained: A Simple Guide

Sometimes, the many types of slot machines can be a little bewildering.

You’ve got everything from the classic one-armed bandit to the sophisticated modern video and touchscreen machines that make modern-day casinos look like video game parlors. But not all slot machines are created equal, and it’s important to find one that fits your budget and that you’re comfortable with.

So let’s take a look at the different types of slot machines in our simple, comprehensive guide to one-armed banditry.

Types of Slot Machines Explained

Okay, now we’re getting to the good stuff.

It’s important to bear in mind that each machine possesses its own unique characteristics. And it’s always a good idea to learn what those are before you rush wild-eyed into the casino clutching a mai tai in one hand and a roll of coins in the other. After all, smart gambling is the best gambling.

So, without further ado, here they are.

1. Single-Coin Machines

This is the classic type, but single-coin slot machines are a little scarcer these days.

They’ve mostly been replaced by the more advanced machines, which are more entertaining and, frankly, more profitable. Still, some venues continue to offer these old models for a classic gambling experience. And they’re a lot easier on your wallet.

2. Multipliers

A multiplier does just that: it multiplies winnings based on the number of coins played. So, for instance, if one coin is played, a payout might be $5, but that’s doubled if two coins are played. So the payout is $10.

Most slot machines in an average casino are multipliers.

3. Buy-A-Pay Machines

This type of slot machine is today somewhat rarer than of old. They’re tricksy and frustrating, and for that reason, they aren’t the most popular slot machines.

Basically, a player who chooses one of these machines ought to bet the maximum number of coins so as to unlock all winning combinations. Otherwise, a single winning combo might not realize a payout.

4. Multiple Payline Machines

Most slot machines have a single payline, which shows up right on the screen. A multiple payline machine, however, allows you to activate additional paylines by inserting more coins.

5. Wild Play Machines

Of all slot machine names, this one hits it right on the head. These machines can certainly be the wildest—giving you the chance to unlock bonus features and double, triple, or even quadruple your winnings.

6. Progressive Machines

No, these machines aren’t socially conscious and dedicated to a cause.

These are multiple linked slot machines from multiple casinos, and they’re the ones that pay out a hefty jackpot. We’re talking winnings in the millions of dollars.

With the introduction of online casinos, progressive machines have really started to take off. Get all the latest scoop on online gambling at Slots Online with Slotswise.

7. Multi-Reel Machines

Multi-reel slots give you the opportunity to go beyond the classic three- or five-reel machine, offering ten or more different reels to play.

Gamble Wisely

So now you’ve had a short lesson on the main types of slot machines. It’s up to you to decide which ones are best suited for your gambling style and get out there and start winning some jackpots!

