LuckyNiKi Casino Review – An Online Casino that You Shouldn’t Miss

LuckyNiKi is a unique online casino that is navigated by Niki, the goddess of victory in the cartoon illustration. Lucky NiKi is a new online casino that was launched in 2017, but it is popular all over the world and has a great number of games, and is easy to use! Let’s take a detailed look at LuckyNiKi Casino review.

With friendly Japanese language customer service, including phone support, this online casino is also very popular in Japan. The Japanese name of LunkyNiki is ラッキーニッキー.

In this article, we will walk you through the exclusive features of LuckyNiki that make Japanese players fall and also show you why you should play at this online casino. However, you can still check out for more information about LuckyNiki and bonuses available on this page.

What are the bonuses & benefits of LuckyNiKi (ラッキーニッキー)?

LuckyNiKi’s bonuses are second to none at any other online casino! And free spins with no withdrawal requirements!

Welcome Package: Choice of two plus a nice extra spin pack

At LuckyNiKi, there are two types of welcome bonuses that come with your first three deposits. That said, you can alternate between (1) and (2) on your first and third deposits!

(1) Bonus Course (2) Free Spin Course 100% Bonus Offer Max $333 per deposit (x 3 for max $999) available on all games You get 2 super spins for every $1 deposited MAX 60 cents (depending on the game) MAX 666 spins per deposit (x 3 for MAX 1,998 spins)

Free Spins Bonus for one week only

In addition to (1) and (2), LuckyNiki is launching a 250 free spins pack that will give you 7 days of free play after your first deposit! These free spins, when you win, have no withdrawal requirements!

Important point

To get all 250 free spins, you need to log in every day for 7 days in a row.

LuckyNiKi doesn’t have a no deposit bonus

Unfortunately, Lucky NiKi does not offer a no deposit bonus. However, the casino promised to prepare an exclusive bonus soon, so please check back from time to time so you don’t miss it

Fun daily bonus (Daily promo)

LuckyNiKi Casino also offers a “Daily Promo” bonus that changes daily.

You’ll get daily notifications via email so you won’t miss a thing! From the official website, you can check it by clicking on “Daily Promo” from the three lines on the upper left of the top page.

The promo requires a deposit anyway, so always remember to check the deposit box! Below are examples of daily promo from LuckyNiki

Loser Resurrection Free Spins

For every $25 you deposit, you will receive 5 free spins for every $25 you lose.

3 wins = Mega Spin

Receive tournament winnings & Mega Spins when you receive winnings in 3 or more buy-in tournaments.

50 percent bonus

You will receive a 50% deposit bonus.

20 Free spins

You can get 20 free spins by just making a Get Free Spins deposit.

Many tournaments to choose from, never a dull moment!

There are many tournaments at LuckyNiKi (ラッキーニッキー), from open tournaments to BIG tournaments where you have to meet certain conditions to participate, and the BIG tournaments offer great prizes such as Audis and Mini Coopers!

What are Lucky Niki’s bonus wagering (withdrawal) requirements?

The wagering requirements for Lucky NiKi are as follows:

For deposit bonus:

Bonus deposit + 15x the amount of the deposit

Maximum bet is $5 ($25 for table games)

For Free spins:

60 times the winnings

Maximum withdrawal of winnings is $100 OR double the bonus amount (whichever amount is greater applies)

The only games eligible for wagering requirements are slots and scratch cards.

What is Lucky Niki’s VIP program?

LuckyNiki has a luxurious VIP system!

This is a system where you play as many games as you can and raise your VIP level up to 6 levels -> luxurious benefits are granted according to your level. The top three VIP levels (Platinum, Diamond, and Red Diamond) are called “VIP Executives,” and they are entitled to special privileges such as overseas tours!

VIP program benefits include

Free bonus for leveling up

Customer Dedicated Professional Japanese VIP Account Manager

Invitations to special promotions and events

Bonus benefits you won’t get enough of

Games that can be played at Lucky Niki Casino

In addition to the standard gaming companies, Lucky Niki also uses Green Valley Games, a software developed by Lucky Niki and Skill on Net, so there are games such as Ninja Master that can only be played at Lucky Niki. There are games like Ninja Master that are only available at LuckyNiki in Japan!

Online casinos use the same gaming companies, so the games are often similar, but if you go to Lucky Niki, you will always find fresh games. The above image shows the games that have been introduced in the past three months (you can check them on the “Latest Games” page on the LuckyNiKi official website). LuckyNiKi is always introducing new games, so you can always have fun!

LuckyNiki offers more than 1,000 casino games, including more than 100 of its own games.

1) Slot games

LuckyNiKi offers classic slots, video slots including Lucky Niki’s original Ninja Master, progressive jackpot slots, and over 500 slot games to keep you entertained! You can play most of the popular game providers such as PlaynGo and Redtiger.

2) Jackpot

In addition to a wide variety of progressive and random jackpots, there are also local jackpots such as Cosmic Fortune that only exist in the Lucky Niki Group. There’s also a daily jackpot that someone always wins!

3) Table games

Roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker… the usual games are here!

4) Live Casino

Lucky Niki Casino uses live games from three of the world’s top gaming companies: Evolution Gaming, Extreme Live Gaming, and NETENT. We have a full range of games that will satisfy even the most discerning of live casino players!

Virtual Sports

At LuckyNiki, you get to enjoy virtual sports betting on exciting soccer, tennis, darts, horse racing, dog racing, and more, all with realistic computer graphics! There’s even a Bachar World Cup soccer tournament!

The following 29 gaming providers are employed by Lucky Niki. This is one of the largest numbers in the industry.

1 X 2 gaming / 2by2 / Balley Technologies / Bally Wulff / Barcrest / Big Time Gaming / Blablabla / ELK / Evolution Gaming / Foxium / Gamomat / Gvg / Just for The win / Lightning Box / Merkur / Microgaming / NETENT / Nextgen / Nyx / Okd Skool / Play’nGo / Rabcat / Realistic / Reel Time Gaming / Shuffle Master Stake Logic / Thunderkick / Williams Interactive / Yggdrasil

How to Register for Free at Lucky Niki (ラッキーニッキー)

It only takes a few minutes to register at Lucky Niki Casino, and you don’t even need to make a deposit until you start playing! The following is a description along with images.

Click “Play Now” on the top page.

Enter various information in the window that appears.

Enter your own information.

Be careful here! There is no warning on the registration screen, but all information must be entered in alphanumeric characters, and symbols and spaces are not allowed.

So, as you can see in the image above, “TokyoShinjukuSadaduka1234301” will look a little strange, but it is the correct answer. The same goes for the answers to the secret questions asked on the next page! (Tools such as “JuDress” and “Kimi ni Todoke” are useful for typing in romaji.)

Click on the link in the registration email.

You will receive a registration email with an “authentication code” to the email address you entered in ②. You will be redirected to Lucky-Niki’s top page.

Enter the authentication code.

From the three lines on the upper left of the top page, click on “Registration Information”, then “Settings”. Enter the verification code on the settings screen, and you’ll see the following message, verification complete!

Important point

You don’t need it to start playing, but uploading a copy of the required documents is mandatory for withdrawals. The following 1+2 are required and require a bit of preparation. Take care!

passport, driver’s license, or my number card one of the following: [credit card statement, certificate of residence, utility bill, or bank statement

Lucky Niki Deposit & Withdrawal Methods (No Fees!)

There are no fees for deposits and withdrawals at LuckyNiki. And the minimum deposit is $10, so even small players can feel safe!

Deposit Method

There are nine ways to make a deposit at LuckyNiKi, as shown in the image below.

Credit cards such as MasterCard, Ecopays, Venus points, etc. are accepted.

Credit card ( VISA (*) / Mastercard / JCB )

According to the official support, as of August 2021, Visa is not available in many cases. Instead, they say, you can now deposit via domestic bank wire transfer, and it’s much smoother!

Electronic payment ( Ecopayz / iWallet / Venus Point / ecoVoucher / MuchBetter )

Withdrawal Methods

There are three withdrawal methods at Lucky Niki: ( Ecopayz Ecopayz / Venus Point/ iWallet). In most cases, the money will be transferred in about 12 to 24 hours* from the time of application.

As of August 2021, the withdrawal speed is also faster than this.

Attention.

The withdrawal limit is $5,000 per withdrawal / $20,000 per month.

Basically, only the same withdrawal methods as the deposit methods are available.

For credit card deposits, withdrawals will be made with Venus Points.

Withdrawing from Lucky Niki’s membership is easy!

Withdrawing from Lucky Niki’s membership is as easy as following two steps

(1) From the top page, go to “Registration Information” and select “Player Restrictions” -> “Self-Exclusion” as shown in the image above. This will remove your information from the Lucky NiKi Casino Group database for 180 days.

Note that all casinos in the Lucky Niki Network will be restricted!

(2) Then contact support and you’re done!

No Lucky Niki app?

Lucky Niki does not have an app for iOS or Android (very few online casinos do). However, there is a downloadable version for your computer that you can install and access with a single click from your desktop.

Also, Lucky Niki’s official website is fully responsive, so you can easily play it from your iPhone or Android!

Japanese support for Lucky Niki

Lucky Niki’s Japanese language support is very comprehensive, with phone support not often found at other online casinos! I also used the chat service, and the response time was fast and very friendly.

LuckyNiki 24/7 Japanese customer support

Phone number

(from within Japan) 03-4550-1423 / 050-5806-4352

(from overseas) +81-3-4550-1423

Daily (Monday-Sunday) Summer: 3:00-3:00 p.m. / Winter: 4:00-3:00 p.m.

Email

support.ja@luckyniki.com

If you have any questions, please contact Lucky Niki from your registered email address.

Lucky Niki Casino Review Summary

This was our review of Lucky Niki Casino. The Japanese language support is courteous, deposits and withdrawals are free, and the site design is easy to get into, making it a good choice for beginners. Please give it a try!

FAQ about Lucky Niki

Is LuckyNiki reliable? Is it legit?

Yes, LuckyNiki is legal and safe to play as it holds licenses from the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission, which are considered to be the most trusted in the world. It is also RNG-checked by iTechLabs to ensure that there is no cheating.

Who is the operator of LuckyNiki (ラッキーニッキー)?

Year Established: 2016

Company name: SkillOnNet Ltd.

Company Address: Office 1/5297 Level G, Quantum House, 75, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex, XBX 1120, Malta

Is LuckyNiki a Japanese online casino?

No, it is guided by an animated character, but it is actually a sister brand of a European online casino called EU CASINO.

Does LuckyNiki have a VIP program?

Yes, they have their own VIP program, which offers special experiences just like a land casino.