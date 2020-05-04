How online tv viewing has come to the rescue since lockdown

The regular shows and soap opera backups are over, and re-runs are a bore to watch. You can switch online tv wherein you can catch the latest movies without having to visit the theatres (not possible during lockdowns). You can catch on seasons of shows lockdown that you have missed. Even new shows that are being streamed. New movie releases are being made on OTT platforms for people to catch up on.

Getting live feed for your tv shows on your gadgets is awesome right from where you catch all the moments that happened then and there. The recorded experience can be a diluted one and will not give the same amount of satisfaction. The need to watch live streaming has gone up, and people prefer this to the recorded versions. There is a good way of now looking at the shows and other features that were waited with bated breath when telecast now can be got at your fingertips, and you can watch it with a small subscription fee and get the full benefit and enjoy the wholesome experience.

Online tv will be here to stay

People are now shifting to something more intimate experience watching shows on digital platforms and having individual experiences. Gone are the days of cable connection, now the streaming services have taken over big time and are posing a threat to the existence of cable tv. The convenience of watching them on the devices when they are on the go or in a place where they can’t be bothered by anyone.

You can get the wholesome experience of watching their favorite shows whenever they want to. Both movies and their favorite shows can be streamed and watched, which has the popularity of such services going through the roof. The costs are a tad higher, but that may go down once they trounce the cable tv and then you will have even better services with little money.

Faster access and viewing

The watching of tv now has a whole new meaning with newer channels being introduced. You will see that people still switch to online content. There are shows that you might have missed out on tv that you could watch wholly or online lockdown new shows that you will love to watch when you are fed up watching the same boring ones that are there on the tv channels. The choices have increased, so have the viewer’s taste. Judging their intelligence would be a wrong move, and trends always don’t last. It is a catch 22.

It may be there for some time, but good content always stays and makes way for the better. Tv has always been fodder for communal viewing time, but the content very rarely changed. Then if it did, there weren’t many drastic ones that could be remembered. The online shows have brought this change to the fore, very few channels on TV, did try, but the shows failed to make up the mark.

And if they did, they couldn’t follow it up with something as good if not better than what they did before. As the progress of online content continues to rave-up reviews of performances, extraordinaire and unusual storylines that would not make it to tv are now available online, and you can attach the viewing onto the tv for viewing.

Binge-watching is possible during the lockdown

To online tv gets customer hooked, there are so many enticing offers put out there by the service providers. They are fast gaining ground, and viewers lockdown are now seeking out their services as they find it more awesome to check their favorite episodes faster than others who watch it on cable tv. A lot more streaming companies are coming forward and investing in this area. As they see a high potential of the new generation, who are more into the gadgets and are almost online every single minute.

They will hook on to the streaming services very easily, and they were right, and slowly there is now a cultural shift, and a lot of the older generation have also come to know that these services give them faster access to content. The apps that are provided are reliable, and you only need to subscribe and pay and get the full share of the movies, shows, videos, and everything that you want to watch is right under your nose, and you could do this anytime and anywhere. It is the future of content viewing.