Laung Laachi 2 2022 Punjabi Movie Free HD Download 480p
Contents
Storyline:
Laung Laachi 2 is a Punjabi Feature Film starring Neeru Bajwa , Amberdeep Singh and similarly. The film is directed via Amberdeep Singh , and produced via using Villagers Films Studio , Amberdeep Productions , Neeru Bajwa Entertainment Presents .
Official Trailer:
Movie Cast:
- Ammy Virk
- Arjuna Bhalla
- Baninder Bunny
- Gurinder Dimpy
- Gurinder Makna
- Gurpreet Bhangu
- Hobby Dhaliwal
- Jarnail Singh
- Neeru Bajwa
- Nirmal Rishi
- Amberdeep Singh
Movie Info:
- Movie Name: Laung Laachi 2
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Release: August 19, 2022
- Language: Punjabi
- IMDB Rating: 5.7
- Producer: Neeru Bajwa
- Box Office: 15 Crores
People Also Search:
- Laung Laachi 2 2022 Full Punjabi Movie download,
- Laung Laachi 2 2022 Full Punjabi Movie free download
- Laung Laachi 2 2022 Full Punjabi Movie download 480p
- Laung Laachi 2 2022 Full Punjabi Movie download 720p
- Laung Laachi 2 2022 Full Punjabi Movie online 123movies
- Laung Laachi 2 2022 Full Punjabi Movie download filmyzilla
- Laung Laachi 2 2022 Full Punjabi Movie watch online filmywap
- Laung Laachi 2 2022 Full Punjabi Movie download mp4moviez
- Laung Laachi 2 2022 Full Punjabi Movie download 1080p
- Laung Laachi 2 2022 Full Punjabi Movie watch online dailymotion
- Laung Laachi 2 2022 Full Punjabi Movie download filmywap
- Laung Laachi 2 2022 Full Punjabi Movie download filmywap
- Laung Laachi 2 2022 Full Punjabi Movie watch online free
- Laung Laachi 2 2022 Full Punjabi Movie full hd download filmyhit