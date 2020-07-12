LA Police Arrests Five Suspects Linked With the Death of Pop Smoke

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has taken five people into custody in connection with the murder of Pop Smoke. According to LAPD, the search and arrest warrants were served to those people across LA. All the connections found were related to the death of the budding rapper.

A spokesperson reported that a robbery and homicide case includes three male adults and two juveniles. The police department will release more details about the arrest once these men are questioned.

Pop Smoke was reportedly in his home at Hollywood Hills, California at around 4:30 am when two men broke in and fired multiple gunshots. Their face was covered with masks and the shoot ended up taking the life of the rapper.

LA Times reported his death and stated an unidentified law enforcement source. Several outlets reported that Pop Smoke was killed during the home invasion. According to law enforcement sources, some sort of gathering took place in the house before the rapper was shot.

Pop Smoke was gearing up for musical tour

According to the late rapper’s Instagram account, he was preparing for the “Meet The Woo Tour”, which was scheduled for March. He had posted about several shows that were sold out one week before he died.

The rapper than recently released his album called “Meet The Woo 2”, and collaborated with Travis Scott. Singer Nicki Minaj was a part of one of his album remixes named “Welcome to the Party”.

A few hours after the news of the rapper’s death, Minaj had shared an Instagram post with a tribute.

The home where Pop Smoke died was owned by Edwin Arroyave. He is the husband of Teddi Mellencamp from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The investigation is still on and we have to wait for further updates from the police department for accurate information.