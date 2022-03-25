Kyojin Leaves Vitality – Where to next?

In the first quarter of 2022, we started to receive news of separation from CSGO Esports teams. As you know, PGL Major Antwerp 2022 and ESL Pro League Season 15 are in full swing. Therefore, teams are trying to transfer talented players to form new teams.

However, there are separations from the teams. The first breakup news came from the French Esports organization Team Vitality. According to the information received, the young player of Team Vitality, Jayson ‘Kyojin’ Nguyen Van, has parted ways. In today’s article, we will be talking about the new staff of Team Vitality and Kyojin’s role in the future. If you are ready now, let’s take a quick look at the details of our article.

Kyojin Leaves Vitality

Young Esports player Kyojin announced that he is leaving Team Vitality after nine months. The 22-year-old successful player was already taken to the bench in early January. This bench placement is also based on Team Vitality’s transfer of the Danish trio from Astralis.

The trio consists primarily of Danish coach Danny “zonic” Sorensen, and players Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen and Emil “Magisk” reif. We can say that the reason why Team Vitality started the new transfer process is based on the BLAST Premier Final match they faced with NaVi. After their defeat, a change in the team came to the fore. It is unknown what Team Vitality will do with the Danish trio. However, they seem like a strong team that you can consider for CSGO team betting.

The current roster of Vitality is as follows;

France Dan “ ⁠ apEX ⁠ ” Madesclaire

France Mathieu “ ⁠ ZywOo ⁠ ” Herbaut

France Kévin “ ⁠ misutaaa ⁠ ” Rabier

Denmark Peter “ ⁠ dupreeh ⁠ ” Rasmussen

Denmark Emil “ ⁠ Magisk ⁠ ” Reif

Denmark Danny “ ⁠ zonic ⁠ ” Sørensen (coach)

Kyojin and Vitality Achievements

Coming back to Kyojin, he was transferred to replace Cédric “RpK” Guipouy in the spring of 2021, as you know. Although Kyojin didn’t have a successful season with Team Vitality, he has some successes with the team. The most important of these achievements was being the champion at Intel Extreme Masters XVI – Winter. They won this championship by beating Ninjas in Pyjamas 3-0 in the final.

Likewise, Kyojin’s other achievement with Team Vitality is second place in the BLAST Premier Fall Finals. Likewise, their third place in BLAST Premier: World Final 2021 is of great importance. Young player Kyojin has always struggled to find his place in the 9-month-old Team Vitality adventure. After a difficult summer, he continued to support his team in IEM Winter and BLAST Premier tournaments. However, despite all this, he failed to hold on to Team Vitality.

Kyojin Back on Scene – Team Falcons

After Kyojin left Team Vitality, he became part of a new formation called Akimbo. However, after a while, the French team found a permanent home and signed with the Saudi-based Esports organization Falcons. Akimbo’s entire roster merged with the Falcons and re-entered the CSGO arena.

Kyojin is currently one of the base players of the Falcons. Although he is a young player, if he can use his leadership skills, they can come to good places with his team. The team currently owned by the Falcons was LDLC’s roster last year. As a result of the failures and heavy defeats, the LDLC was disbanded and players moved to the Falcons in early 2022.

Team members Bryan “Maka” Canda, Nicolas “Keoz Dgus, Ali “hAdji” Haïnouss, and Steeve “Ozstrk3r” Flavigni were part of LDLC in 2021. “Python” Munck-Foehrle, who played in Unicorns of Love last year, is also a Falcons’ member. They seem to be ready for the new season with the addition of Kyojin to the Falcons.

The New Roster of Team Falcons from Kyojin is as follows;

France Jayson “Kyojin” Nguyen Van

FranceAli “hAdji” Haïnouss

France Jordan “Python” Munck-Foehrle

France Bryan “Maka” Canda

Belgium Nicolas “Keoz” Dgus

France Steeve “Ozstrik3r” Flavigni (coach)

Final Words

Separations, successes, championships and defeats… in short, all this is part of CSGO Esports. It is really enjoyable to watch the progress of the players who compete with each other to reach the victory.

Despite his young age, Kyojin is a player who is improving and constantly working wonders. Moreover, we know that it is extremely difficult to survive in the competitive World of Esports. In addition, the fact that CSGO Esports is the scene of such high competition also affects Esports betting.

The higher the competition in games such as CSGO, Valorant and Dota 2, the more enjoyable Esport gambling. It looks like the development of Esports betting will be faster than ever in 2022. As soon as the process is experienced, we can say that exciting days await us both for players and Esport lovers. Take care!