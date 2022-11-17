The 10-Step Korean Skincare Regimen That Changed The Beauty Industry – For Good!

Ever wondered how Koreans have such beautiful, radiant and well-toned skin? Their secret has now been revealed! Our Korean sisters follow a 10-step skin care regimen that makes their skin look like it never ages.

The 10 Steps – Korean Skin Care Routine

It maybe taxing to follow a 10-step regime every single day. However, the results that have been seen with this beauty regimen will surely keep you motivated. Let’s talk about each step in detail:

Step 1 – Use An Oil-Based Cleanser

Before starting the Korean facial or using any of these products, conduct a patch-test. If you have sensitive skin, apply the product at the back of your hand and wait for 24 hours. If you don’t see any reactions, you can start the Korean beauty regimen:

Step 2 – Cleanse Again!

The first step of this 10-step long Korean skin care regimen involves using an oil cleanser to remove makeup and dirt.

Step 3 – Exfoliate Your Skin

The first step of the routine clears out all oil-based impurities. The second part involves using a foaming/water-based cleanser to get rid of the accumulated sweat and dirt. Double-cleansing your face will help remove dirt, grime, sweat and oil-based impurities as well.

Step 4 – Apply Toner

A gentle scrub that suits your skin type should do the trick for you here. Exfoliation essentially means removing dead skin cells from your skin. This step will make your skin appear brighter and more firm. It also helps improve your skin’s overall texture and tone.

Step 5 – The New Thing In Town – Essence

A toner is meant to remove any left-over dirt from your face and balance out your skin’s pH levels. However, toners tend to diminish the oil in your skin and can make it feel dry and tight. Avoid using alcohol-based toners.In the recent past, toners with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory properties and other beneficial additives have been introduced. They also tend to be moisturizing and soothing when compared to the typical alcohol-based ones.

Step 6 – Use A Serum/Ampoule/Booster

An essence is truly one of the most vital parts of the Korean skincare regimen. It offers the best of both worlds – it soothes your skin while healing it at the same time. An essence is packed with hydrating ingredients and also speeds-up cell turnover.

Step 7- Put On A Sheet Mask

Your skin is now clear and ready to effectively absorb the more important ingredients. A face serum is a slightly concentrated and heavier version of an essence. It essentially contains active ingredients to address specific skin issues like wrinkles, pigmentation and dark spots.

Step 8 – Use An Eye Cream

This Korean beauty product has taken the industry by storm. Sheet masks are soaked in serum and are packed with beneficial vitamins and minerals. They are also extremely hydrating, leaving your skin soft and supple.

Step 9 – Moisturize

The skin around your eyes is usually the first to show signs of aging. Eye-creams are specifically tailored to address your under-eyes and prevent wrinkles, dark circles and crow’s feet. They soothe the skin under your eyes and keep it hydrated.

Step 10 – Don’t Forget The SPF

The Koreans believe that this step is vital to lock-in the previous layers. It’s more like an occlusive barrier used to lock-in the previously applied products.If you have oily skin, use a light, lotion-based moisturizer. If your skin is dry, use a heavy cream-based moisturizer to prevent your skin from feeling irritated.

SPF shields your skin and protects it against harmful UV rays. A broad-spectrum sunscreen is recommended to prevent UVA and UVB rays from damaging your skin (3).If you have oily skin, it is recommended for you to use a physical sunblock or mineral sunscreen to avoid clogged pores.

FAQs

Does The Korean Beauty Regimen Really Work?

A: In the recent past, we’ve witnessed a lot of fashion and beauty bloggers trying the Korean skincare regimen for a week or a month. Most of them have seen positive results.

The Korean skincare routine involves using a lot of hydrating products that eventually will repair your skin’s barrier. This will prevent water loss and foreign substances from seeping through your skin. It also prevents signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines.

Does The Korean Skin Care Routine Work For Oily And Acne-Prone Skin?

A: It works, if you follow the following precautions:

Don’t use the oil-based cleanser for more than a minute.

Use a gentle cleanser to rinse off the excess dirt and grime.

Use an alcohol-free toner and preferably one with hydroxy acids. Hydroxy acids have anti-inflammatory properties that can prevent and reduce acne (4).

Exfoliate your skin 1-3 times a week. Don’t scrub your face too hard. This can stimulate sebum production in your skin.

Use a lotion-based, light moisturizer to prevent your skin from feeling too heavy.

Use a mineral sunscreen to avoid clogged pores.