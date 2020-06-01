Everything you need to know about CBD Tincture

Cannabidiol is a cannabis-derived chemical compound that is extracted either from industrial hemp or from a marijuana plant. Even though THC and CBD are both derived from the cannabis plant, but they are not same. CBD is actually extracted and sold as oil of varying concentrations, and they can be found in various forms like capsules, tablets, CBD tincture, gummies etc. CBD tinctures are considered to have high potency and concentration of cannabidiol which also means that these tinctures can easily be absorbed by the body. CBD is suspended under 60-70% distilled alcohol and are usually the extracts of hemp that is in its liquid form. Since the cannabidiol is combined with a mixture of alcohol, glycerin, and peppermint oil, you can easily consume it. Also, the tinctures have a long shelf life, and the dosage varies according to the users. In comparison to CBD oil, CBD tinctures also have higher bioavailability, and this is because of the presence of alcohol in the tinctures. These tinctures also act as preservatives that enhance the life of CBD. Therefore, some of the people also use it for cooking purposes as it allows for a faster absorption rate.

As CBD is gaining much popularity in the medical realm, there are many different types of products emerging in the market. However, here are some of the important things you need to know about CBD tinctures: –

A CBD tincture is a dietary supplement that is available in liquid form and consists of a very potent amount of cannabidiol content. These extracts interact with the body’s receptor system that is responsible for maintaining harmony and balance. This is the reason why CBD tinctures are known for many health benefits.

Since the tinctures are concentrated, you need to consume them in small doses. There are many tinctures which are available with droppers so that you do not take them in huge amount. Although it will not cause any kind of overdose effect, but most of the time, huge doses are not necessary by therapeutic CBD users.

Most of the patients feel that these tinctures are bitter and so they mix it with their food and beverages. So, you can even add them in your soup, coffee or tea or take it sublingually which means by placing it underneath the tongue. However, taking it sublingually helps in the absorption of the cannabidiol faster than other oral methods.

Health benefits of CBD tinctures

CBD tinctures also offer many health benefits. Some of the benefits are: –

It helps to reduce chronic pain as pain relief is one of its popular uses. CBD also acts as a great anti-inflammatory agent, thereby reducing pain that is caused due to arthritis, fibromyalgia etc. It is also used as a medicine for cancer treatment.

As most of the people these days seem to suffer from stress and anxiety, it may further lead to other diseases. Therefore, in such cases, they consider taking CBD tinctures as these tinctures are also known to reduce stress and anxiety. Also, these tinctures have been playing an important role in managing anxiety, panic disorder, social anxiety, and other post-traumatic stress disorder.

Cannabis is also known for promoting relaxation and curing sleep disorders by improving the quality of sleep. It also treats insomnia, sleep apnea and other sleep disorders as well. The effects of CBD also reduce epileptic seizures and so most of the patients with epilepsy consider taking CBD tinctures in order to cure it.

How to use CBD tincture?

Just like any other medicine administration, CBD tinctures are easy to administer. But before you buy a tincture, make sure that you are clear about the type of CBD you want. Once you have decided on the type here are some of the ways you can use the medication: –

The best and the most popular way to administer CBD oil is through a dropper which comes with the tincture. You can use this dropper directly on your tongue or add it to your food and drinks.

When you take the CBD, it can rapidly enter the bloodstream. There are a large variety of concentrations available, and depending on your required dosage, you can calculate the number of drops to apply.

While you take CBD tincture, you should also read up about the legal status about the CBD tinctures in your country so that you take the right amount of dosage. You can also take help from a doctor; in case you are confused about the dosage. Also, make sure that you buy CBD tinctures from a reputed company.

These were some of the important things you need to know before you consider buying CBD tincture for your use. Because it has a high concentration and you only need small amounts to adjust your daily dose, it is quite convenient and easier to absorb with absolute precision.