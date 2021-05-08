Kentucky Derby 2021 Records a Better Rating Than Oscars

According to NBC sports, there was a humongous rating that came for the telecast of Kentucky Derby 2021. It was after all the 147-year completion of the Derby. The ratings suggested that viewers’ number was 14.5 m people on the opening of Triple Crown.

The Derby scored better ratings than the Masters’ final rating. No other award shows could even garner such numbers in recent times. Oscars failed to meet Derby’s viewership ratings.

NBC said that the Divisional Playoffs of the NFL experienced the highest rating in January. Now the Derby telecast crossed all the numbers.

There was a hike of 54% in the viewership, far more than last year’s number. This year’s 14.5 m viewers has taken everybody to surprise. Last year’s Kentucky Derby took place on September’s first Saturday. It used to happen on May’s first Saturday. The race shifted last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Adobe and Nielson analytics September’s Kentucky Derby only drew a 9.4 m audience. This year the race happened in its usual schedule as before.

Midwest and East contributed a lot of rating in Kentucky Derby rating

Bob Baffert reigned on his Derby win for the seventh time this year. He trained Medina Spirit, who won the 2021’s Derby. The telecast of the race garnered 22 shares and a rating of 7.1 to NBC. However, the numbers are down as it was 19.9 rating with a 25 share during May 2019.

However, traditional thought considered the popularity of racing as hotbeds. NBC always had good numbers across the market. The Derby origin place Louisville contributes 28.7/59 to the rating being ranked first in the market. Knoxville, Tenn., the Derby faced a 16.2 rating and a 30 share. It was number 3 in the rank list of ratings.

Cleveland drew a 14.9 rating and a 35 share, Detroit garnered a 14.0 rating and a 32 share and Providence, RI had 13.3 and 31 share ratings.

Digital viewership breaks record

NBC’s digital platforms gained heavy viewership. The app of the network and website NBCSports.com recorded a viewership of an average of total 139,300 in a minute.

The Preakness faces lower viewership than Derby. However, it is the most popular race in the USA. The Preakness drew 5.41 m viewers and a 3.4 rating with no considerable security, and Country house, the race winner. Preakness’s rating fell from 26% during 2017 and 29% in 2018.

Preakness ran on October’s first Saturday 2020. It was considered Triple Crown during the pandemic and a third jewel. The race only could draw 1.4 viewership. The rating slowed down to 58% compared to 2019’s number, which was 3.4.

NBC will be showing the Preakness from Baltimore’s racecourse of Pimlico. It starts from May 15 and onwards.