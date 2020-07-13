Kelly Preston succumbs to breast cancer

Actress Kelly Preston lost her battle with breast cancer on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She had been fighting with breast cancer for about two years and as her husband, actor John Travolta said in his Instagram post, “She fought a courageous fight”. She was just 57. During her treatment for the illness, she was mostly surrounded by very close friends and her family. She was publicly photographed for the last time in June 2018, when she had a red-carpet entry for the premiere of the film “Gotti” where she played the role of Victoria Gotti and Travolta as her husband the late mobster John Gotti.

Kelly was born in Honolulu and completed her studies in Acting from the University of Southern California. She had some small roles in “CHIPS” and “Roseanne” which may be said as a warm-up to her career. The short-lived television show “For Love and honor” gave her the lead role of Mary Lee. But her debut in Hollywood was in 1988 with “Twins” as Marnie Mason, where she co-acted with Danny DeVito.

Kelly’s meeting with Travolta happened in the same year as her debut in Hollywood.

Both Kelly and Travolta were working for “The Experts” which got released in the next year. She had been married previously to Kevin Gage in 1985 but their ties loosened in 1987. She had been in a sort of engaged to Charlie Sheen, but as bonds grew strong with Travolta, she married him in 1991. Their marriage was a grand one and Kelly at many interviews has been reminiscent, about how they eloped to Paris as it was becoming unmanageable to host the ceremony in New York.

Kelly had spent a long time in the film industry. Her best-known movie character was “Jerry Maguire”. She also worked in a 90’s classic, “For the love of the game”. She amazed everyone with her appearance in the Science fiction “Battlefield Earth”. Her other note works include, “Space Camp”, “Holy Man”, “Nothing to lose”, “Jack Frost”.

Actors and actresses have a happening life. But there are many mishaps too that occur. One such was in 2009 when Kelly and Travolta lost their first child Jett, who died in a seizure during the family vacation in the Bahamas.

The couple had welcomed their daughter Ella in 2000 and at 48 Kelly gave birth to son Benjamin in 2010. Though she acted less after Benjamin’s birth, she remained popular and started to play guest roles in Television series, especially in “CSI: Cyber”. And her last film was “Gotti” where the couple acted together.

Beyond the stardom and film industry, Kelly and Travolta, both were the high-profile members of the Church of Scientology which had helped them to deal with life and cope up, after the death of Jett. The effect and influence of the church have come up many times during different interviews. To them, the church seems to be an immense source of positivity and support.

Kelly is one of the most popular and loved stars in the film industry left many of her co-actors and actresses heartbroken. Many celebrities paid tribute to her over social media. Kelly and Travolta’s daughter Ella too posted a heart-rendering tribute to her mom on Instagram where she not only mentioned Kelly as beautiful, strong, and courageous but also extended her heartfelt gratitude by saying “Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love”. Travolta too posted a heartfelt post on Instagram where he declared about the passing away of Kelly. He too extended his love for Kelly and shared the grief and pain he incurred. He ended the post by declaring a small break-off as he needs to take care of the children.