Justin Bieber rejects sexual assault accusation, Files 20 million lawsuits against the women, who were accused him

Justin Bieber, an international celebrity, is seeking a legal way out next to two unidentified women who earlier blamed him on social media for the sexual attack.

In a filing of a denigration court case adjacent to the two Jane Does (who stay nameless save for their Twitter account @danielleglvn and @ItsnotKadi and particular names they went by on their social media: Danielle and Kadi, correspondingly), Bieber’s legal representatives say the allegations in opposition to him are “factually impossible, and disproven both by indubitable textual proof and the individuals’ admissions.”

What was the matter?

Danielle claimed that on March 9, 2014, she was sexually battered at the Four Seasons Hotel; on the other hand, Bieber did not reside at that hotel in March 2014. There are numerous bystanders and documented proof to clash Danielle’s malicious lie,” the complaint, filed on Thursday and got by PEOPLE, says, earlier than calling Kadi’s allegation “likewise factually impossible, are contradicted by her prior written statements, are supported only by falsified or faked texts.”

Why “Four Seasons hotel”?

Danielle fictitious her sexual come upon with Bieber at the Four Seasons Hotel as it was openly reported that Justin Bieber had a banquet at the Four Seasons eatery on March 10, 2014, and supposed that Bieber was at the hotel as of the public news of him eating at the café,” the filing carries on. “on the other hand, even though Justin Bieber went to the restaurant but he did NOT reside at the Hotel.”

What is the truth?

According to the report filing, Bieber and his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez both attend his last-minute, disclosure concert at SXSW that night, with him granting a song to her.

He has later photographed leave-taking the place with Gomez, according to the filing, and they then went back to a leasing property they were staying at “along with many friends.” In one of the reveals, the legal team of Justin Bieber presents “facts and receipts of the leasing Property where Gomez, Bieber and their friends stayed, and for the Westin Hotel stay the next night.”

In the interim, Kadi tweeted on May 5, 2015, “at around 2:30 am, I was invited … to Bieber’s hotel (Langham hotel)” in New York City, previous to she was sexually assaulted.

In the file, it is declared that the allegations are factually impossible and evidencing away from any doubt that her allegations and social media posts are an absolute lie, an elaborate hoax. It is also reported that Kadi is a Bieber’s superfan; moreover, she is desperate to meet him and desperate his consideration and for fame.

The filing of the report also declares that, as the timing of tweets both from Kadi and Daniell, it emerges that Kadi “knew all the details about the Danielle Tweet prior to its release, and had her allegation prepared to also make public in conjunction.”

What were Kadi’s Allegations?

Kadi claimed that Justin Bieber asked her to come to his hotel room at 2:30 a.m., “which was the same time Bieber was really at the Met Gala after-party with dozens of witnesses,” the filing declares.

The filing also declares that “The detailed narrative and Defamatory Kadi Accusations are fabricated malicious lies.” “Bieber did not sexually assault Kadi, or anyone else, in a hotel room in New York, on the night of May 4, 2015, early AM of May 5, 2015.”

Before the report filing, Justin Bieber formerly created screenshots of hotel receipts and emails to counter a fake sexual assault allege posted on Saturday by the anonymous Twitter consumer under Danielle’s name, whose account and the tweet was later removed from Twitter itself.

On Sunday evening, Bieber, who is 26 years old, wrote in a sequence of tweets.

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career, but after talking with my wife [Hailey Baldwin] and the team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,”

Bieber wrote, “Rumors are rumors, but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away, but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily, I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement”.

Bieber also shared many posts on his Twitter handle, with links to editorials from the time phase in adding to proof of emails and receipts, to reject the accusation.

Additionally, the Justin Bieber said: “We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on the property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted.”

At last, Bieber tweeted and concluded his series of tweets, “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously, and this is why my response was needed. However, this story is factually implausible, and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”