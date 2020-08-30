Makeup Mogul and Youtuber James Charles House Tour Is a Visual Treat

James Charles is a 21-year-old YouTuber who shared photos of his first ever bought home. He got his new mansion renovated and resides in Los Angeles. The James Charles house tour is an absolute treat to the eyes and you’re going to love it if you’re a follower – interior designers, take notes!

James Charles house tour

The YouTuber uploaded a video I Bought My First Home, which you can check out here:

He also shared a post quoting, “BOUGHT MY FIRST HOME!” The makeup guru had been working on its renovation and decoration for the past nine months. He shared that buying a house has been the number one goal in his life since he started becoming a social media star. He said he couldn’t believe that he could make it a reality and then thanked his followers.

As reported by the Dirt, the YouTuber bought a 10,000 sq-ft mansion worth $7 million back in November 2019. His décor was done by LeClair Décor and the house features six bedrooms, a production studio, a salon, music recording studio, basketball court, and an Olympic grade trampoline.

The main level has a living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a beautiful chandelier, and also a piano. There is a huge kitchen for his chefs with ample counter space to host parties. The house also has a huge movie theater and wine cellar full of Coke.

The master bedroom also had a lovely chandelier, a small fridge, fireplace, and two closets. One closet is for every day attire while the other is formals and red carpet looks. James Charles also got one room converted into a studio for his TikTok videos.

The basement of the mansion is named the “Sisters Headquarters.” However, he hasn’t unveiled it yet! We can guess that there are surprises in store there.

Jame Charles is taking things slow

James Charles got to fame with his makeup tutorials and reported that he pumped the breaks on glamming up during the quarantine. He went onto say that he is happy to do a job that he could continue during the quarantine period. He also said that he has been making a lot of videos for his sisters.

Charles has been doing makeup looks himself, but has been into makeup all through. He has been relaxing through the quarantine time to enjoy as much as he can.