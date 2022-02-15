Is the World Finally Back Open for Travel?

For those who love to travel, the past two years have been difficult, but things are beginning to improve. There was a time when it was a pleasure to leave the house for a couple of hours a day and enjoy a walk due to the restrictions in place. Thankfully, things have improved a great deal at the beginning of 2022 and the world is opening for travel.

Countries still have rules in place for those entering for a holiday or to visit family. The United States is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world because there are so many diverse landscapes within the borders one country. There are dozens of national parks, fantastic road trips, and great cities to visit in the US. In terms of the cities, you are spoilt for choice, with New York, Chicago, New Orleans, San Francisco, and Las Vegas among the must-visit places. The cities, such as Las Vegas are ready to welcome people back with open arms having been forced to close their doors to the public for parts of 2020 and 2021.

Moving to Europe and some of the major tourist destinations are ready to welcome tourists in 2022. All parts of Spain are open and that means you can choose from the cities of Barcelona, Madrid, Seville, and Valencia or travel to one of the famous islands, including Mallorca and Tenerife. Spain usually welcomes millions of people each year and all visitors to the country must complete the Spanish Health Control Form, show a QR code on arrival at the destination airport and have a fully vaccinated status.

Italy is a country full of stunning architecture, mountain peaks, fabulous old squares, and stunning coastline. The Italians had it tough during the peak of the pandemic but that is behind them and the country is ready to welcome travellers. The rules for entry to Italy are fluid and at the time of writing, all arrivals must show evidence of being fully vaccinated and show a negative test result. As with many of the European nations, if you are travelling from the UK, you must complete a EU passenger locator form.

These rules are open to change but it does show the world is finally back open for travel. Whether you want to go and explore the peaks of the dolomite mountain range in Italy, enjoy the bright lights and entertainment of Las Vegas, or spend the warm evenings at a tapas bar in Seville, countries around the world are ready to welcome visitors. There are stricter entry rules in place than we have seen before for most countries, but it seems like a small price to pay to enjoy a holiday in a dream destination.