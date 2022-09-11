Is Pretty Little Liars on Netflix? | How to Watch All Seasons

The Pretty Little Liars series premiered in 2010 and, after the first season, the show got so popular that a second season was ordered by ABC before it even ended. The show was a massive hit among viewers and the story expanded beyond the novel.

However, you might be wondering – is Pretty Little Liars on Netflix? Despite its popularity, sadly the show is not available on the streaming platform in all areas.

If you are a subscriber and wondering how to watch Pretty Little Liars, continue reading as we’ll show you how to unlock the drama on Netflix from anywhere.

Is Pretty Little Liar on Netflix?

If you’re a Pretty Little Liars fan living in the UK or Canada, you’re in luck! All seven seasons of the show are available to stream on Netflix in those countries. Fans in other regions like the US, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico unfortunately lost access to the show in 2020, but there’s still hope that it will be added back to Netflix in those countries at some point in the future.

How to watch Pretty Little Liar on Netflix Anywhere

Looking to watch Pretty Little Liars on Netflix? Here’s how:

First, you’ll need to get a VPN for Netflix like ExpressVPN. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can always get your money back if you’re not satisfied.

Once you have your VPN, download it on your device and login. Then, select a Canada server from the list and click the ‘Connect’ button.

With your Canadian IP address, visit Netflix. Search for Pretty Little Liars and enjoy!

Pretty Little Liars Netflix Countries

Pretty Little Liars is only available on Netflix in these countries:

Canada

United Kingdom

Why Is Pretty Little Liars Drama not on Netflix in my country?

If you’re a Pretty Little Liars fan in the US, Brazil, Australia, or any other region where the show is no longer available on Netflix, don’t worry – you can still watch it on HBO Max. HBO Max is a Warner Bros production and the exclusive distributor of Pretty Little Liars, so if you’re in one of the few regions where the show is still available on Netflix, you’ll need to switch to HBO Max to continue watching.

What is Pretty Little Liars About?

If you’re a fan of teen dramas like Vampire Diaries and Riverdale, you’ll absolutely love Pretty Little Liars. The show follows the lives of five best friends who fall apart after the mysterious disappearance of their friend Alison.

One year after the disappearance, the group starts receiving messages from a mysterious sender, ‘A’. The letters threaten to expose their secrets.

Pretty Little Liars is a teen mystery thriller series based on a novel of the same name. If you’re looking for a suspenseful and thrilling show to watch, this is it!

Pretty Little Liars Trailer

The Pretty Little Liars show ran from 2010 to 2017. The teen drama had a rating of 7.4 on IMDB with generally favorable reviews.

Pretty Little Liars Cast

Here is a glance at the Pretty Little Liars cast:

Lucy Hale as Aria Montgomery

Shay Mitchell as Emily Fields

Ashley Benson as Hanna Marin

Sasha Pieterse as Alison

Troian Bellisario as Spencer Hastings

Ian Harding as Ezra Fitz

Keegan Allen as Toby Cavanaugh

Tyler Blackburn as Caleb Rivers

Julian Morris as Wren Kingston

Cody Christian as Mike Montgomery

Torey DeVitto as Melissa Hastings

Janel Parrish as Mona Vanderwaal

Claire Holt as Samara

Pretty Little Liars Original Sin [Reboot]

HBO Max has just released the official teaser for the upcoming reboot of Pretty Little Liars, which is titled “Pretty Little Liars Original Sin”. The teaser looks promising, as it delivers on the elements of drama, thriller, and mystery that fans of the show have come to love. Get ready to see the mystery unfold once again as Pretty Little Liars returns to our screens this year!

FAQs

Is Pretty Little Liars on Netflix UK?

Yes, you can watch all seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars on Netflix UK. The show returned to the platform in the UK on November 1, 2021.

Will Pretty Little Liars leave Netflix?

Pretty Little Liars was taken off of Netflix in 2020 because HBO Max, a new streaming platform, obtained the show. Even though it’s no longer available on Netflix, you can still watch it in Canada and the UK.

Conclusion

Pretty Little Liars is a world-renowned teen drama that has amassed a large, international audience of dedicated fans. However, the show was recently removed from the streaming platform due to licensing agreements. If you want to continue watching Pretty Little Liars, don’t worry! You can still access the show on Netflix by using a VPN app to change your location and unlock the show in either Canada or the UK. So get your VPN app set up and start streaming Pretty Little Liars again!