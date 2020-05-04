Is It Safe to Use CBD for My Dogs?

You probably heard and learned from your friends and relatives that Cannabidiol is highly recommended for pets to use. And from what you just discovered, you are now asking yourself “Is it safe to use this for my pet?” The use of CBD might have caught you off-guard. Let this not confuse you and stop you from using it. Get to know it more before you decide on what to do.

Have you researched this already? I suggest it will be better to take a good read on the advantages of using it. It is better to do it now before you start using it for your pet. You can click here to get your questions about CBD to be answered.

So, What Is CBD?

Many compounds can be found in the cannabis plant, also known as Cannabis Sativa or hemp. One of these compounds is cannabidiol. According to Britannica.com, “Cannabidiol or CBD is also significant among cannabinoids. It has a more sedative, relaxant effect on the body.” It does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, which is a psychoactive compound that could give a high sensation to humans and animals.

In this article, find the answers to why it is safe to use for your dogs.

Reasons For Taking CBD For Dogs

When people realized the value and importance of CBD to them, it was then that they also introduced this to animals to cure conditions. It has taken many forms and that are available in the market today. For humans, you can find it in beverages, foods, hair products, and cosmetics. However, for animals, you can choose from foods, capsules, oil, and sprays.

But why do pet owners use this for their pets? Let us discuss the reasons.

1. It cures anxiety.

The healing and soothing effect of CBD has contributed greatly to the health of animals. And since our pets could be vulnerable at times, they are not exempted from being weak and sick. They also get anxious with a lot of things coming from the surroundings. It could be about noise, threat, or weather. Cannabidiol takes away their anxiety.

2. It heals inflammation.

Your pet might experience diseases that could lead to inflammation. Inflammation is the body’s response to the infection that it got. Some of these diseases could be arthritis, dermatitis, and conjunctivitis. That is why pet owners use cannabidiol for treatment.

3. It reduces epilepsy attacks.

Other than curing diseases that are acquired by your pets, it can also diminish the occurrence of epilepsy. Some dogs are also prone to having epilepsy just like humans. When a study was conducted regarding the CBD’s good effect on children with epilepsy, research was also conducted on animals to test its efficacy. With its results, more are using it for their pets.

4. It provides good sleep.

The comfort it gives to your pets is very beneficial. The moment they intake or use CBD products, it helps them to have good sleep. With this, it strengthens their immunity and makes them healthier. It sets their mood right for the day.

And if you are now decided to try it out, read below about products with Cannabidiol.

What CBD Products I Can Use For My Dog?

Well, CBD has been in the market for quite some time. It is not only popular with humans, but it is starting a trend in the pet industry as well. Most pet owners have tested and proven that this is safe and effective for their pets. In addition to that, research studies show it is good for animal use and consumption. So, you do not have to worry that this could bring danger to your pet.

And what can you buy for your pets? You have a lot of options to choose from. You can buy CBD dog treats, spray, oil and capsules. It offers different uses and it depends on what you need for your dog. It can cure your pet’s anxiety, body pain, and many more. You can check out websites like https://www.holistapet.com to know more about what to buy for your pet.

Now, you are aware of the reasons why pet owners trust CBD for their pets and the products that your pet can use. Let us go this time to research. What do you think research say about CBD for pets?

What Does The Research Say About CBD?

There are already quite good research studies that have been conducted regarding the effectiveness of CBD to animals. According to a research study entitled Pharmacokinetics, Safety, and Clinical Efficacy of Cannabidiol Treatment in Osteoarthritic Dogs, CBD oil has positive effects on an animal’s health. It was evident in the study that it increased the comfort level of dogs. Moreover, the dogs show active performance in their activities at home. It only proves that CBD is good for animals.

What Should I Consider In Buying?

First, look for a licensed manufacturer. Make sure that they are selling quality cannabidiol. Second, go for organic and check the ingredient carefully. Make sure that it does not contain THC. Third, review if it has third party testing. This will reveal if there are harmful chemicals or substances in it. Finally, do not settle for cheap cannabidiol products. This could mean an inauthentic or fake one.

Going back to the question: “Is it safe to use for my dog?” The answer is “Yes.” It is safe to use as long as you follow the right dosage. It is also best that you consult your pet’s veterinarian before you try it to them, especially if your pet has an existing medical condition.