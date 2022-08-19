Is Indiana Jones on Netflix? How to Watch All Parts Easily [2022]

It’s been nearly 40 years since the first Indiana Jones movie came out, and fans are eager to know if the movies are available on Netflix. There are four Indiana Jones movies available, with a fifth one on the way.

The movies follow a fictional professor of archaeology who is hired by the government to locate a national treasure. However, he is not the only one looking for lost treasures. So if you’re in the mood for some action-packed movies, check to see if Indiana Jones is available on Netflix.

If you’re a fan of the Indiana Jones movies, you’ll be pleased to know that you can stream them on Netflix. However, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, not all regions have access to the movies. For now, you can only watch the four adventure movies on Netflix in Canada.

But don’t worry – you can still watch the movies from anywhere in the world by using a VPN app. So if you want to experience the thrills of Indiana Jones from the comfort of your own home, here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch Indiana Jones on Netflix from anywhere [Quick Guide]



To watch Indiana Jones on Netflix from anywhere, you’ll need to:

Choose a VPN and subscribe to it. Surfshark is a great option as it’s affordable and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Download the VPN application on your device. Log in and connect to a server in Canada. Go to Netflix and sign in. Search for the movie and enjoy streaming!

What countries have Indiana Jones on Netflix?

If you want to watch Indiana Jones movies on Netflix, you’ll need to go to the Canadian site. The films are not available on any other Netflix regional site.

Why you need a VPN to watch Indiana Jones on Netflix from anywhere

Netflix imposes geographical restrictions on its users, which is why Indiana Jones is only available to watch in Canada. If you want to watch the movie, you need a VPN.

Indiana Jones is a popular movie franchise that is subject to content licensing restrictions. I searched for the movie on American Netflix, and could not find it. It only gave me similar titles in results.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a great way to unblock content that might be restricted in your region. By routing your traffic through a server in another location, you can change your IP address and access content from anywhere in the world.

For example, if you want to watch Indiana Jones movies but they’re not available in your region, you can connect to a server in Canada and get a Canadian IP address. This will allow you to access the Canadian content library and watch the films online.

List of Devices on which you can watch Netflix with a VPN

VPNs are a great way to watch Indiana Jones on Netflix. You can use them on a wide range of devices, including the following:

Android

Windows

iOS

macOS

Android TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Samsung Smart TV

LG WebOS TV

Google Chromecast

Xbox

PS4/ PS5

Roku

Trouble unblocking the movie on Netflix with a VPN? Try this…

If you’re using a VPN but still can’t find the movie you want on Netflix, chances are your VPN isn’t working and hasn’t successfully bypassed Netflix’s geo-restrictions. Luckily, there are a few things you can try to fix the problem:

If you’re using a VPN and Netflix knows your location, try changing to a different server to see if that gets you a new IP address. Clear your cookies and cache from your browser settings. This information could be telling Netflix where you are located. Check to make sure your VPN isn’t leaking your IP address. If it is, that’s why Netflix knows where you are and is opening the regional library where the movie isn’t available. If you’re still having trouble, contact VPN customer support and ask for a server that is working with Canadian Netflix.

What else can you watch with a VPN on Netflix?

Although Netflix has a great selection of movies and shows, you might not be able to watch some of the titles you want due to geo-restrictions. But don’t worry, with a VPN you can bypass these restrictions and watch whatever you want on Netflix.

Here is a list of movies and shows you can watch on Netflix with a VPN:

Indiana Jones movies that are available on Netflix in 2022

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones main cast

Harrison Ford as Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones, Jr.

Denholm Elliot as Marcus Brody

Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood

Paul Freeman as Rene Belloq

John Rhys-Davies as Sallah

Ronald Lacey as Major Arnold Toht

Sean Connery as Professor Henry Jones, Sr.

Julian Glover as Walter Donovan

Allison Doody as Dr. Elsa Schneider

Shia LaBeouf as Henry “Mutt” Jones III

Cate Blanchett as Irina Spalko

FAQs

Is Indiana Jones Temple of Doom on Netflix?

Did you know that you can watch Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom on Netflix? It’s currently only available to stream in Canada, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it!

Is Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade on Netflix?

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is available to stream on Netflix Canada.

Is Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark on Netflix?

What’s the first Indiana Jones movie?

The first Indiana Jones movie, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” was released in 1981.

What platform is Raiders of the Lost Ark?

Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark is an adventure movie that you can now stream on Netflix, Apple TV, Redbox, and Vudu. Harrison Ford stars as Indiana Jones, Paul Freeman stars as Dr. Marcus Brody, and Karen Allen stars as Marion Ravenwood.

What are some movies like Indiana Jones on Netflix?

Conclusion

You’ll be pleased to know that all four Indiana Jones movies are available to watch on Netflix in Canada. However, they are not available on Netflix outside Canada due to geo-blocking.

If you were to search for the movie in your library today, you would not be able to find it. Fortunately, you can watch these adventure films on Netflix by using a VPN app. Simply connect to a server in Canada, and you’ll be able to watch Indiana Jones on Canadian Netflix regardless of your actual location.