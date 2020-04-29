Irrfan Khan Death: Loss of an Actor Extraordinaire

Irrfan Khan, the man who won millions of hearts with his deep eyes, and stellar performances dies at the age of 53. He was suffering since 2018, from when he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumors. It was a long battle, and he finally took his last breath today at Mumbai’s pioneer Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. He was admitted due to breathing problems yesterday. The cause of Irrfan Khan death has been stated as a colon infection. He is now survived by his two sons Ayan and Babil, and his wife, Sutapa Sikdar.

Irrfan Khan death has come down as a shock, and people around the world are mourning it. Social media is flooded with heartfelt notes by his colleagues and members of the film fraternity. It is more than just a loss for the Bollywood film industry. Khan was a versatile actor who has shown his magic in some of the best Hollywood movies of all time. The man left everyone mourning when he breathed his last with his family by his side.

The last film starring Irrfan Khan that hit the box office with a bang was ‘Angrezi Medium’. It released just a few days before the massive lockdown. It has been considered as yet another power-packed performance by him. The story of a doting father who can go to any extent to give his daughter the life she desires is heart-touching. Irrfan Khan will always be known for his movies such as Maqbool, Jazzba, Piku, Lunchbox, and more. He has also been a part of some terrific Hollywood movies such as The Namesake, Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire, The Warrior, and Jurrasic World.

Irrfan Khan filmography

Irrfan Khan started his career with television in the 1980s and since then starred in several TV shows, movies, series, and commercials. He was one of the most loved actors that the film industry has ever seen. The dialogues from his movies will buzz in our ears forever, and keep reminding us of the man every time.

Irrfan Khan death is a big loss for the world, amidst the already tough situation due to the COVID-19 scenario that the world is going through. According to reports, the actor’s mother passed away just three days back in Jaipur, and he was unable to attend her funeral due to the nationwide lockdown. It must have been another great shock to him, and the fact that he could not be by her side during her last hurt him more.

According to his friends and family, Khan was a strong person with a big heart. He had been suffering from such an ailment with a smile on his face. Moreover, his performances despite his health condition have been so effortless that we have fallen in love with his subtlety every time he appeared on the screen. His versatility will be talked about forever, given the fact that he has been a part of movies of all possible genres. Starting from offbeat romantic movies such as Piku to unconventional sports-based movies such as Pan Singh Tomar.

A die-hard romantic

If you are still doubtful if the man could romance on screen, then please watch movies like “yeh Saali Zindagi” in which he plays the role of Arun, who is nothing short of a hopeless romantic. The man knew how to romance, and how! His portrayal of love was so different than what you would find in any of the other romantic movies. For example, in “The Lunchbox” where he plays Saajan Fernandez, a middle-aged man who shows us how a person can fall in love over just a few lunchboxes. The expression on his face when he reads the letters accompanying the lunch boxes, and how he enjoys meals like some gourmet makes us understand that love is much beyond distance and appearance.

If you are watching “The Namesake”, and crying over the death of Ashoke Ganguli, it is again Irrfan Khan who made everything seem real on the screen. One of his best movies of all time, the Namesake starred Irrfan Khan and Tabu as the protagonists. They play a Bengali couple in the movie who struggle to find a place in a foreign country while trying to stay attached to his Indian-Bengali roots. The way Khan transformed himself for each of his roles makes the world believe in the capability of a good actor.

Bollywood action hero and his Hollywood career

Irrfan Khan had the hunger that every good artist would possess. He would get tired of himself and wanted to perform different types of characters. Once it happened that Khan was almost about fed-up of playing unimaginative roles, and was on the verge of heading back. It was then that director Tigmanshu Dhulia offered him the role of Ranvijay in Haasil, which went on to become one of his most critically-acclaimed performances ever.

The man portrayed action most unconventionally again on-screen with his yet another epic performances in Maqbool. It was not everyone’s cup of tea to play the lead role in a movie that starred celebrated veteran actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, and Om Puri. However, he crossed all boundaries and delivered what we call one of the best performances by any actor in non-commercial cinema. His boorish charm and blazing intensity in the movie won every critic of the cinema fraternity.

It would be a waste if we do not mention his performances in some of the excellent English movies that he chose to grace. Starting from his first Hollywood venture, warrior to his last Jurassic World, Irrfan Khan proved his worth in the foreign world too. While “The Warrior” was awarded double BAFTA’s, and the Best British Film, Life of Pi went on to grab the Golden Globe Award in the category of the “Best Original Score”. On the other hand, Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire starring Irrfan Khan boasts of an Oscar.

Final thoughts

In his heartfelt note on his way back from the USA after his surgery in 2018, Irrfan Khan wrote, “Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded.” The verse will ring in our ears forever. However, he has left behind his name and a huge contribution of movies and TV shows that will always remind us of this legend who seems to have gone too soon.