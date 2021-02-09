Introduction to Magnetic Clamping Technology

Magnetic clamping or magnetic work holding is used in a wide range of metal processing. It is suitable for grinding, milling, EDM, and measuring processes. Using magnetic clamping technology enables you to achieve high precision, distortion-free clamping, and longevity. In this technology, a magnetic clamping system uses strong, permanent magnets to generate a magnetic field on the plate. The switch function is achieved via pole reversals of low-coercivity of the permanent magnet.

Types of magnetic clamps

There are several kinds of magnetic clamps and devices.

Here is a quick look at some of them:

Permanent magnetic chucks – these are square magnetic chucks of different types and sizes. They are best suited for grinding and EDM as well as coarse pitch for milling. These palletisable magnets are manually operated clamps with a low magnetic field and no heat deformation.

Permanent magnetic round chunks strengthened with ceramics magnetic system and max-pole pitch are suitable for high-mass, heavy workpieces. Magnetic forces are regulated by centred grooves incorporated into the surface.

Electro-permanent magnetic plates – these are available in different sizes and types. They are magnetic chunks that require only a short current flow to switch. It means that these can be used autonomously without further energy use and erratic connections.

Palletising magnetic clamping plates make it possible to undertake automation. Machine downtimes are kept to a minimum with palletising and zero-point clamping used in milling and grinding machines.

Sine tables – these are used for working on angular surfaces that need precision. The use of end-gauges makes it possible to adjust all angles. Sine tables or Sinusoidal benches are particularly useful in tool making and fixture construction that needs angular precision.

Laminated plates or blocks – these are used along with magnetic chunks. It offers additional possibilities while using thin materials.

Magnetic clamping blocks or balls – magnetic clamping blocks have two or three clamping sides that can’t be switched. They are often used for clamping high-alloyed chrome steels or carbide metal.

Magnetic clamping balls are used for laser welding, polishing, and mounting. It is possible to set up a swivel angle of up to 90° as per the workpiece geometry and weight.

Pole-reversal control unit – these are used with electromagnetic clamping plates to regulate the adhesion and demagnetisation of the workpiece. Pole-reversal control units can be placed on the table or embedded into a control cabinet, as required.

Mobile and fixed pole extensions – these allow the clamping of wavy and warped metal parts to adapt to your workpiece and clamp it safely. You can define the contact points between the two individually.

Short Taper Flange – these are used for the flanging of round magnets on the spindle head. The flanges, made of soft steel, are finished machine-side and surfaced chuck-side.

Benefits of Magnetic Clamping Technology

Some of the benefits of using magnetic clamping technology are:

Facilitates fast clamping and changeovers

High precision

Five-sided machining in one setup is possible

Ensures Secure clamping of complex workpieces

No loss of clamping force even during power failure

Greater safety

No tensioning of precise components

